Known for its incredible hydrating properties, hyaluronic acid helps to retain moisture in the skin, giving it a plump and dewy appearance
Hyaluronic Acid
Source: Pexels
This multi-tasking ingredient helps to brighten the skin, reduce the appearance of pores, and even out skin tone, giving it a clear and radiant look
Niacinamide
Source: Pexels
Snail mucin is rich in nutrients and hydrating properties, making it excellent for improving skin elasticity and repairing damaged skin, resulting in a smooth and glass-like complexion
Snail Mucin
Source: Pexels
Also known as "Cica," this ingredient has soothing and healing properties that help to calm inflammation and promote skin regeneration, leaving the skin looking clear and healthy
Centella Asiatica
Source: Pexels
Packed with antioxidants and essential fatty acids, rosehip oil nourishes the skin and helps to improve its texture, leaving it soft and supple
Rosehip Oil
Source: Pexels
Green tea is rich in antioxidants that protect the skin from free radicals and help to reduce inflammation, resulting in a clearer and more even complexion
Green Tea Extract
Source: Pexels
Derived from bee resin, propolis has antimicrobial and healing properties that promote skin repair, smooth out texture, and give the skin a radiant glow
Propolis
Source: Pexels
This fermented ingredient helps to improve skin texture, minimize pores, and brighten the skin, giving it a youthful and glassy appearance
Galactomyces Ferment Filtrate
Source: Pexels
Ginseng is a powerful anti-aging ingredient that helps to improve skin elasticity, promote cell regeneration, and enhance the skin's natural radiance
Ginseng Extract
Source: Pexels
Click Here
Pearl extract contains amino acids and minerals that help to brighten the skin and even out skin tone, giving it a luminous and glass-like finish
Pearl Extract
Source: Pexels