Heading 3

Best K-Beauty Ingredients For Glass Skin 

Sugandha Srivastava

july 03, 2023

 Lifestyle

Known for its incredible hydrating properties, hyaluronic acid helps to retain moisture in the skin, giving it a plump and dewy appearance

Hyaluronic Acid

Source: Pexels

This multi-tasking ingredient helps to brighten the skin, reduce the appearance of pores, and even out skin tone, giving it a clear and radiant look

Niacinamide

Source: Pexels

Snail mucin is rich in nutrients and hydrating properties, making it excellent for improving skin elasticity and repairing damaged skin, resulting in a smooth and glass-like complexion

Snail Mucin

Source: Pexels

Also known as "Cica," this ingredient has soothing and healing properties that help to calm inflammation and promote skin regeneration, leaving the skin looking clear and healthy

Centella Asiatica

Source: Pexels

Packed with antioxidants and essential fatty acids, rosehip oil nourishes the skin and helps to improve its texture, leaving it soft and supple

Rosehip Oil

Source: Pexels

Green tea is rich in antioxidants that protect the skin from free radicals and help to reduce inflammation, resulting in a clearer and more even complexion

Green Tea Extract

Source: Pexels

Derived from bee resin, propolis has antimicrobial and healing properties that promote skin repair, smooth out texture, and give the skin a radiant glow

Propolis

Source: Pexels

This fermented ingredient helps to improve skin texture, minimize pores, and brighten the skin, giving it a youthful and glassy appearance

Galactomyces Ferment Filtrate

Source: Pexels

Ginseng is a powerful anti-aging ingredient that helps to improve skin elasticity, promote cell regeneration, and enhance the skin's natural radiance

Ginseng Extract

Source: Pexels

Pearl extract contains amino acids and minerals that help to brighten the skin and even out skin tone, giving it a luminous and glass-like finish

Pearl Extract

Source: Pexels

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here