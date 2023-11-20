Heading 3

Jiya Surana

NOVEMBER 20, 2023

Best-kept secrets of Indian cooking

Indian cuisine is full of flavors and emotions. It celebrates more spices and ingredients than any other cuisine

Let's dive into a few secrets of Indian food and ingredients that make it super special

It's the secret behind the beautiful colors of Indian food

Turmeric 

Nothing elevates a dish and especially a dessert, more than desi ghee

Desi Ghee

It is the secret weapon in desi tadka or tempering

Hing or Asafoetida 

India uses a variety of cooking oils, but the kick of strong mustard oil hits different

Mustard Oil 

Dried fenugreek leaves are a magical ingredient to elevate any dish

Kasuri Methi

When tadka needs to be special and hatke, you use kalonji

Kalonji or Onion Seeds 

An excellent seasoning for all foods, from rice to crisps

Mulgapodi

There is mustard, and then there is kashundi. Excellent as a condiment, seasoning agent, and marinade

Kashundi 

