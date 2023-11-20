Heading 3
Jiya Surana
NOVEMBER 20, 2023
Best-kept secrets of Indian cooking
Indian cuisine is full of flavors and emotions. It celebrates more spices and ingredients than any other cuisine
Image Source: Pexels
Let's dive into a few secrets of Indian food and ingredients that make it super special
Image Source: Pexels
It's the secret behind the beautiful colors of Indian food
Turmeric
Image Source: Pexels
Nothing elevates a dish and especially a dessert, more than desi ghee
Desi Ghee
Image Source: Shutterstock
It is the secret weapon in desi tadka or tempering
Hing or Asafoetida
Image Source: Shutterstock
India uses a variety of cooking oils, but the kick of strong mustard oil hits different
Mustard Oil
Image Source: Shutterstock
Dried fenugreek leaves are a magical ingredient to elevate any dish
Kasuri Methi
Image Source: Shutterstock
When tadka needs to be special and hatke, you use kalonji
Kalonji or Onion Seeds
Image Source: Shutterstock
An excellent seasoning for all foods, from rice to crisps
Mulgapodi
Image Source: Pexels
There is mustard, and then there is kashundi. Excellent as a condiment, seasoning agent, and marinade
Kashundi
Image Source: Shutterstock
