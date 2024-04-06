Heading 3
Best Konkani Dishes To Try
A traditional fish curry recipe that is made with a coconut gravy that is slowly cooked with spices
Xit Kodi
A refreshing and invigorating beverage made from coconut milk and kokum
Solkadi
Similar to idlis, can be served alongside curry or chutney for added flavor
Sannas
Prawns are kept in a spicy vinegar solution and left to get ready gradually; this pickle recipe is one of the most famous dishes of Konkan region
Prawn Balchao
Prawns cooked in a spicy and tangy gravy, enjoyed mainly with rice; indeed mouthwatering!
Sungta Bhaji
A nutritious yet delectable spicy stew made with dal, coconut and a variety of vegetables
Khatkhate
Mackerel fish stuffed with a spicy mixture of spices, red chillies and garlic; then fried for a crispy snack
Mackerel Recheado
Can be prepared with fish or prawns; and cooked in a tamarind gravy for a tangy and savory taste
Ambot Tik
Onion fritters that are a perfect evening snack; onions are coated with a thin layer of chickpea flour batter
Alle Kande
A halwa made with banana, jaggery and ghee; this sweet delight will become one of your favorite desserts because of its yummy-ness!
Kelyacha Halwa
