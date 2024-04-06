Heading 3

Best Konkani Dishes To Try

A traditional fish curry recipe that is made with a coconut gravy that is slowly cooked with spices 

Xit Kodi

Image Source: Pexels

A refreshing and invigorating beverage made from coconut milk and kokum 

Solkadi

Image Source: Pexels

Similar to idlis, can be served alongside curry or chutney for added flavor 

Sannas

Image Source: Pexels

Prawns are kept in a spicy vinegar solution and left to get ready gradually; this pickle recipe is one of the most famous dishes of Konkan region

Prawn Balchao

Image Source: Pexels

Prawns cooked in a spicy and tangy gravy, enjoyed mainly with rice; indeed mouthwatering!

Sungta Bhaji

Image Source: Pexels

A nutritious yet delectable spicy stew made with dal, coconut and a variety of vegetables 

Image Source: Pexels

Khatkhate

Mackerel fish stuffed with a spicy mixture of spices, red chillies and garlic; then fried for a crispy snack

Mackerel Recheado

Image Source: Pexels

Can be prepared with fish or prawns; and cooked in a tamarind gravy for a tangy and savory taste

Ambot Tik

Image Source: Pexels

Onion fritters that are a perfect evening snack; onions are coated with a thin layer of chickpea flour batter 

Alle Kande

Image Source: Pexels

Image Source: Pexels

A halwa made with banana, jaggery and ghee; this sweet delight will become one of your favorite desserts because of its yummy-ness! 

Kelyacha Halwa

