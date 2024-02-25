Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

Best Life Quotes 

“The purpose of our lives is to be happy"
 - Dalai Lama

#1

“In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years"
- Abraham Lincoln

#2

“Life is what happens when you're busy making other plans"
 - John Lennon

#3

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do"
- Steve Jobs

#4

“Life is a journey, not a destination"
- Ralph Waldo Emerson

#5

“The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams"
- Oprah Winfrey

#6

“Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it"
 - Charles R. Swindoll

#7

“Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions"
- Dalai Lama

#8

#9

“Life is short, and it's up to you to make it sweet"
- Sarah Louise Delany

“Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass but learning to dance in the rain"
- Vivian Greene

#10

