FEBRUARY 25, 2024
Best Life Quotes
“The purpose of our lives is to be happy"
- Dalai Lama
“In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years"
- Abraham Lincoln
“Life is what happens when you're busy making other plans"
- John Lennon
“The only way to do great work is to love what you do"
- Steve Jobs
“Life is a journey, not a destination"
- Ralph Waldo Emerson
“The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams"
- Oprah Winfrey
“Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it"
- Charles R. Swindoll
“Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions"
- Dalai Lama
“Life is short, and it's up to you to make it sweet"
- Sarah Louise Delany
“Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass but learning to dance in the rain"
- Vivian Greene
