Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 10, 2024

Best Navratri-Fast Recipes 

Sabudana khichdi is made with boiled sago, potatoes peanuts and chilies; it’s a tasty and healthy treat

Sabudana Khichdi

Image Source: Pexels

Rotis made with chestnut flour, ideal for ritual fasts; served with preferred chutney or yogurt

Singhara Atta Roti

Image Source: Pexels

Buckwheat flour is used to make these puri and later fried; they are often served with Aloo Curry

Kuttu Ki Puri

Image Source:  Pexels

Fruits are the best pick for fasts!Choose your own preferred fruits and eat this healthy meal that is filling and tasty

Fruit Salad

Image Source: Pexels

Flatbread made from amaranth flour, paired with a side of yogurt or vegetable curry

Image Source:  Pexels

Rajgira parantha

A fragrant pulao made from samvat rice (barnyard millet), nuts, and vegetables; you can choose to make it either sweet or savory

Samvat Rice Pulao

Image Source: Pexels

Roasted or fried makhana seasoned with rock salt, pepper, and other spices; a perfect munching snack 

Makhana Snack

Image Source: Pexels

Sama Rice Kheer

Image Source: Pexels

A delicious dessert made from sama rice, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and saffron

Sabudana Upma 

Image Source: pexels

Much similar to the classic Upma but sago seeds are used instead of semolina; often devoured as a healthy breakfast item

Devour these healthful and toothsome sweet and savory dishes, ideal for your Navratri Fasts!

Enjoy!

Image Source: pexels

