Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 10, 2024
Best Navratri-Fast Recipes
Sabudana khichdi is made with boiled sago, potatoes peanuts and chilies; it’s a tasty and healthy treat
Sabudana Khichdi
Image Source: Pexels
Rotis made with chestnut flour, ideal for ritual fasts; served with preferred chutney or yogurt
Singhara Atta Roti
Image Source: Pexels
Buckwheat flour is used to make these puri and later fried; they are often served with Aloo Curry
Kuttu Ki Puri
Image Source: Pexels
Fruits are the best pick for fasts!Choose your own preferred fruits and eat this healthy meal that is filling and tasty
Fruit Salad
Image Source: Pexels
Flatbread made from amaranth flour, paired with a side of yogurt or vegetable curry
Image Source: Pexels
Rajgira parantha
A fragrant pulao made from samvat rice (barnyard millet), nuts, and vegetables; you can choose to make it either sweet or savory
Samvat Rice Pulao
Image Source: Pexels
Roasted or fried makhana seasoned with rock salt, pepper, and other spices; a perfect munching snack
Makhana Snack
Image Source: Pexels
Sama Rice Kheer
Image Source: Pexels
A delicious dessert made from sama rice, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and saffron
Sabudana Upma
Image Source: pexels
Much similar to the classic Upma but sago seeds are used instead of semolina; often devoured as a healthy breakfast item
Devour these healthful and toothsome sweet and savory dishes, ideal for your Navratri Fasts!
Enjoy!
Image Source: pexels
