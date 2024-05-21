Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
may 21, 2024
Best peace quotes to calm oneself down
“To forgive is the highest, most beautiful form of love. In return, you will receive untold peace and happiness”
— Robert Muller
#1
Image: pixabay
“Peace brings with it so many positive emotions that it is worth aiming for in all circumstances”
— Estella Eliot
#2
Image: pixabay
“Nobody can bring you peace but yourself”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
#3
Image: pixabay
“Peace is costly, but it is worth the expense”
— African Proverb
#4
Image: pixabay
“There is no way to peace, peace is the way”
— J. Muste
#5
Image: pixabay
“Peace is liberty in tranquility”
— Marcus Tullius Cicero
#6
Image: pixabay
“If you are depressed you are living in the past, if you are anxious you are living in the future, if you are at peace, you are living in the present”
— Lao Tzu
#7
Image: pixabay
“It is not enough to win a war; it is more important to organize the peace”
— Aristotle
Image: pixabay
#8
“Peace is always beautiful”
— Walt Whitman
Image: pixabay
#9
“I do not want the peace which passeth understanding, I want the understanding which bringeth peace”
— Helen Keller
#10
Image: pixabay
