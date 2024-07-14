Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

july 14, 2024

Best places for hiking in the world 

Known for its stunning landscapes, including towering granite peaks, glaciers, and turquoise lakes

Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

Image: Pexels

With its iconic granite cliffs, waterfalls, and diverse ecosystems, Yosemite boasts numerous hiking trails

 Yosemite National Park, USA

Image: Pexels

Switzerland offers countless hiking opportunities, but the Swiss Alps are particularly renowned for their dramatic scenery and well-maintained trails

 Swiss Alps, Switzerland

Image: Pexels

Home to the famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing, this park features otherworldly landscapes 

Tongariro National Park, New Zealand

Image: Pexels

The scenic trails along the rugged coastline of Cinque Terre offer breathtaking views of colorful villages clinging to cliffsides

Cinque Terre, Italy

Image: Pexels

Trekking the ancient Inca Trail to Machu Picchu is a bucket-list adventure for many hikers, offering a blend of history, culture, and stunning Andean scenery

Image: Pexels

Inca Trail, Peru

The wild and remote landscapes of Patagonia offer some of the most challenging yet rewarding hiking experiences on Earth

 Patagonia, Argentina/Chile

Image: Pexels

It is renowned for its pristine wilderness, towering peaks, and crystal-clear lakes, offering countless hiking trails for all skill levels

 Canadian Rockies, Canada

Image: Pexels

Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, offering hikers the chance to ascend Africa's highest peak

Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

Image: Pexels

Sections of the Great Wall near Beijing offer spectacular hiking opportunities

Great Wall of China, China

Image: Pexels

