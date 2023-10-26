Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
OCTOBER 26, 2023
Best Places for skydiving
When you are in Dubai, do not miss the skydiving experience. In fact, it is one of the best places to skydive with a go-pro
Dubai
Image: Pexels
Queenstown is very well known as the "Adventure Capital" of the world. Here, skydiving is more than an adventure
Queenston, New Zealand
Image: Pexels
The Pacific Coast Skydiving is considered to be one of the scariest yet most adventurous sky diving that one could take
Pacific Coast, California
Image: Pexels
The city has several well-known drop zones that offer an insane experience for people who love skydiving
Cape Town, South Africa
Image: Pexels
Spain offers an experience of adrenaline rush and beautiful landscape viewing. It is one of the best destinations for skydiving in Europe
Spain
Image: Pexels
Thailand is a country that offers one of the most beautiful skydiving experiences in the world, and that too, at an affordable price
Thailand
Image: Pexels
The Andes Mountains are another beautiful destination for skydivers looking for spectacular views during their descent
The Andes Mountain, Chile
Image: Pexels
Another exotic place to skydive would be Arizona in the USA. You will experience the thrill as the chill rushes to your spine
Arizona, USA
Image: Pexels
The process of skydiving at Mount Everest requires a helicopter lift from base camp and jumping from a height of roughly 23,000
Mount Everest, Nepal
Image: Pexels
Victoria Falls is one of the most spectacular waterfalls in the entire world and is a popular destination among tourists for skydiving
Victoria Falls
Image: Pexels
