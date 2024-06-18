Heading 3

Best Places To explore in Budapest 


This beautiful bridge connects the Easter and western part of Budapest; offering picturesque views of the pristine Danube River

 Chain Bridge

Known for its architectural prowess; this is one of the most visited tourist spots of Budapest. Along with its stunning structure, it also offers picturesque views of the city 

Buda Castle 

It is a  neo-Gothic terrace that offers breathtaking views of the city, located near Buda Castle

Fisherman’s Bastion

It is said to be one of the largest parliament compounds in the world; it also has an impressive architecture 

Hungarian Parliament 

A magnificent Roman Catholic basilica known for its stunning and intricately built sculptures. It also offers panoramic views from its dome

 St. Stephen’s Basilica

A major square for the tourists and locals alike, adorned with statues honoring Hungarian leaders and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Heroes’ Square

A hill overlooking the Danube River, offering picturesque views of Budapest and other tourist-y spots 

Gellert Hill

A bustling market showcasing Hungarian delicacies, fresh produce, and souvenirs; an ideal place for tourists to know more about Hungary and its culture 

 Great Market Hall

A tranquil island in the middle of the Danube River that offers stunning views and fun activities along with a peaceful ambience

Margaret Island

Memento Park

An outdoor museum displaying monumental statues and sculptures enlightening about Hungary’s past; perfect for a stroll and some knowledge 

