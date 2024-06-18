Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
JUNE 18, 2024
Best Places To explore in Budapest
This beautiful bridge connects the Easter and western part of Budapest; offering picturesque views of the pristine Danube River
Chain Bridge
Image: Pexels
Known for its architectural prowess; this is one of the most visited tourist spots of Budapest. Along with its stunning structure, it also offers picturesque views of the city
Buda Castle
Image: Pexels
It is a neo-Gothic terrace that offers breathtaking views of the city, located near Buda Castle
Image: Pexels
Fisherman’s Bastion
It is said to be one of the largest parliament compounds in the world; it also has an impressive architecture
Hungarian Parliament
Image: Pexels
A magnificent Roman Catholic basilica known for its stunning and intricately built sculptures. It also offers panoramic views from its dome
St. Stephen’s Basilica
Image: Pexels
A major square for the tourists and locals alike, adorned with statues honoring Hungarian leaders and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Heroes’ Square
Image: Pexels
A hill overlooking the Danube River, offering picturesque views of Budapest and other tourist-y spots
Gellert Hill
Image: Pexels
A bustling market showcasing Hungarian delicacies, fresh produce, and souvenirs; an ideal place for tourists to know more about Hungary and its culture
Great Market Hall
Image: Pexels
A tranquil island in the middle of the Danube River that offers stunning views and fun activities along with a peaceful ambience
Margaret Island
Image: Pexels
Memento Park
Image: Pexels
An outdoor museum displaying monumental statues and sculptures enlightening about Hungary’s past; perfect for a stroll and some knowledge
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.