Aditi Singh
Travel
june 17, 2024
Best Places To Explore in Coonoor
A botanical garden that is ideal for a stroll and spotting various rare species of flora
Sim’s Park
Image Source: Pixabay
A vantage point that offers stunning views of the breathtaking landscape filled with hills and valleys
Dolphin’s Nose Viewpoint
Image Source: Pixabay
Another spot of Coonoor offering panoramic views of the mesmerizing surroundings
Lamb’s Rock
Image Source: Pixabay
A cascading waterfall that is surrounded by a green surrounding; thus making up for a beautiful tourist-y spot
Catherine Falls
Image Source: Freepik
A lush green tea estate that is beautiful and enlightening visitors about the natural tea making process
Highfield Tea Factory
Image Source: Freepik
A waterfall with a beautiful landscape; thus offering a peaceful and defence atmosphere that will refresh your mind
Law’s Falls
Image Source: Freepik
A magnificent fort signifying historical importance, with remnants of colonial architecture and beautiful views
Droog Fort
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy a scenic train ride through the Nilgiri hills, indeed an one of a lifetime experience
Nilgiri Mountain Railway
Image Source: Freepik
A charming colonial-era church known for its architecture, religious significance and serene ambiance
George's Church
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoy these 10 spots of Coonoor on your getaway and experience a calming and peaceful ambience
Vacation Check!
Image Source: Freepik
