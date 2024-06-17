Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

june 17, 2024

Best Places To Explore in Coonoor

A botanical garden that is ideal for a stroll and spotting various rare species of flora 

Sim’s Park

Image Source: Pixabay

A vantage point that offers stunning views of the breathtaking landscape filled with hills and valleys 

Dolphin’s Nose Viewpoint

Image Source: Pixabay

Another spot of Coonoor offering panoramic views of the mesmerizing surroundings

Lamb’s Rock

Image Source: Pixabay

A cascading waterfall that is surrounded by a green surrounding; thus making up for a beautiful tourist-y spot

Catherine Falls

Image Source: Freepik

A lush green tea estate that is beautiful and enlightening visitors about the natural tea making process

Highfield Tea Factory

Image Source: Freepik

A waterfall with a beautiful landscape; thus offering a peaceful and defence atmosphere that will refresh your mind

Law’s Falls

Image Source: Freepik

A magnificent fort signifying historical importance, with remnants of colonial architecture and beautiful views 

Droog Fort

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy a scenic train ride through the Nilgiri hills, indeed an one of a lifetime experience 

Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Image Source: Freepik

A charming colonial-era church known for its architecture, religious significance and serene ambiance

George's Church

Image Source: Pexels

Enjoy these 10 spots of Coonoor on your getaway and experience a calming and peaceful ambience 

Vacation Check! 

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here