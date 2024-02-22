Heading 3

Best places to explore in Guwahati 

the largest city in the Indian state of Assam, offers a blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and religious significance

Guwahati

Image Source: Freepik

A significant Hindu temple dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya, it's a major pilgrimage site and known for its unique architecture

Kamakhya Temple

Image Source: Freepik

Assam State Museum

Image Source: Freepik

Offers a glimpse into Assam's rich history and culture through its collection of artifacts, sculptures, and manuscripts

Home to various species of animals, birds, and plants, it's a popular attraction for families and nature enthusiasts

Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden

Image Source: Freepik

Located in the Brahmaputra River, it's famous for the Umananda Temple and offers picturesque views of the river and surrounding landscapes

Umananda Island

Image Source: Freepik

Ideal for science enthusiasts, it hosts educational shows and exhibitions about astronomy and space science

Guwahati Planetarium

Image Source: Freepik

About an hour's drive from Guwahati, it's known for its dense population of one-horned rhinoceroses and other wildlife species

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

Image Source: Freepik

A serene temple complex located on the outskirts of Guwahati, known for its peaceful ambiance and natural surroundings

Basistha Ashram Temple

Image Source: Pexels

A recreational park with lush greenery, boating facilities, and a children's playground, perfect for a relaxing day out

Nehru Park

Image Source: Pexels

 Guwahati has much more to offer in terms of natural beauty, cultural landmarks, and adventure opportunities

Image Source: Freepik

Image Source: Pexels

