Aditi Singh
Travel
FEBRUARY 22, 2024
Best places to explore in Guwahati
the largest city in the Indian state of Assam, offers a blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and religious significance
Guwahati
A significant Hindu temple dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya, it's a major pilgrimage site and known for its unique architecture
Kamakhya Temple
Assam State Museum
Offers a glimpse into Assam's rich history and culture through its collection of artifacts, sculptures, and manuscripts
Home to various species of animals, birds, and plants, it's a popular attraction for families and nature enthusiasts
Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden
Located in the Brahmaputra River, it's famous for the Umananda Temple and offers picturesque views of the river and surrounding landscapes
Umananda Island
Ideal for science enthusiasts, it hosts educational shows and exhibitions about astronomy and space science
Guwahati Planetarium
About an hour's drive from Guwahati, it's known for its dense population of one-horned rhinoceroses and other wildlife species
Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary
A serene temple complex located on the outskirts of Guwahati, known for its peaceful ambiance and natural surroundings
Basistha Ashram Temple
A recreational park with lush greenery, boating facilities, and a children's playground, perfect for a relaxing day out
Nehru Park
Guwahati has much more to offer in terms of natural beauty, cultural landmarks, and adventure opportunities
