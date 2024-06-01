Heading 3
Best places to explore in Kohima
A memorial dedicated to soldiers who lost their lives during World War II
Image: Freepik
A cultural complex showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of the Naga tribes; extremely enlightening for tourists!
Naga Heritage Village
Image: Freepik
Famous for its lush greenery, seasonal flowers, and trekking trails; this beautiful valley will offer you tranquility and peace of mind
Dzukuo Valley
Image: Freepik
The second highest peak in Nagaland, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape
Japfu Peak
Image: Freepik
A carefully curated museum housing artifacts and artworks related to the history and culture of Nagaland
Kohima State Museum
Image: Freepik
Known for its eco-friendly practices and community-based tourism initiatives; a visit to this place will be a refreshing experience
Khonoma Village
Image: Freepik
Tuophema Village
Image: Freepik
A culturally significant spot, offering an authentic glimpse into the lifestyle and traditions of the Lotha tribe
Hosts the annual vibrant Hornbill Festival, showcasing the diverse cultures of Nagaland
Kisama Heritage Village
Image: Freepik
A picturesque and pristine lake surrounded by hills, offering a peaceful atmosphere
Shilloi Lake
Image: Freepik
Home to various species of indigenous and exotic animals, providing a relaxing escape and a great spot for kids
Kohima Zoo
Image: Freepik
