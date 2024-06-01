Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

june 1, 2024

Best places to explore in Kohima

 A memorial dedicated to soldiers who lost their lives during World War II

Image: Freepik

A cultural complex showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of the Naga tribes; extremely enlightening for tourists!

 Naga Heritage Village

Image: Freepik

Famous for its lush greenery, seasonal flowers, and trekking trails; this beautiful valley will offer you tranquility and peace of mind 

 Dzukuo Valley

Image: Freepik

The second highest peak in Nagaland, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape

 Japfu Peak

Image: Freepik

A carefully curated museum housing artifacts and artworks related to the history and culture of Nagaland

 Kohima State Museum

Image: Freepik

 Known for its eco-friendly practices and community-based tourism initiatives; a visit to this place will be a refreshing experience 

Khonoma Village

Image: Freepik

 Tuophema Village

Image: Freepik

A culturally significant spot, offering an authentic glimpse into the lifestyle and traditions of the Lotha tribe

Hosts the annual vibrant Hornbill Festival, showcasing the diverse cultures of Nagaland 

Kisama Heritage Village

Image: Freepik

A picturesque and pristine lake surrounded by hills, offering a peaceful atmosphere 

 Shilloi Lake

Image: Freepik

Home to various species of indigenous and exotic animals, providing a relaxing escape and a great spot for kids 

 Kohima Zoo

Image: Freepik

