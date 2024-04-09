Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
april 09, 2024
Best Places to Explore in Kurukshetra
A holy kund where devotees take a dip often during festivals and certain months
Brahma Sarovar
A significant mythological and religious site; believed to be the spot where Lord Krishna delivered the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna
Jyotisar
Another holy pond which is surrounded by several temples; therefore this spot holds religious significance
Sannihit Sarovar
A museum showcasing the Mahabharata war virtually with outstanding graphics
Kurukshetra Panorama and Science Centre
This Lord Shiva Temple is known for its sculptural and architectural prowess
Sthaneshwar Mahadev Temple
This tomb is dedicated to Sheikh Chilli, a revered Sufi Saint and therefore this is a spiritual spot
Sheikh Chilli’s Tomb
Kurukshetra houses many temples; another one is Bhadrakali Mandir, also known for its yearly mela during Navratri
Bhadrakali Temple
Saraswati Wildlife Sanctuary
A haven for nature lovers, offering opportunities for birdwatching and exploring diverse flora and fauna
A sacred water tank associated with the mythological epic Mahabharata; worshipped by tourists and locals alike
Bhishma Kund
These spots are spiritual, picturesque and associated with India’s culture
