Aditi Singh

Travel

april 09, 2024

Best Places to Explore in Kurukshetra 

A holy kund where devotees take a dip often during festivals and certain months

Brahma Sarovar

A significant mythological and religious site; believed to be the spot where Lord Krishna delivered the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna

Jyotisar

Another holy pond which is surrounded by several temples; therefore this spot holds religious significance

Sannihit Sarovar

A museum showcasing the Mahabharata war virtually with outstanding graphics 

Kurukshetra Panorama and Science Centre

This Lord Shiva Temple is known for its sculptural and architectural prowess

Sthaneshwar Mahadev Temple

This tomb is dedicated to Sheikh Chilli, a revered Sufi Saint and therefore this is a spiritual spot

Sheikh Chilli’s Tomb

Kurukshetra houses many temples; another one is Bhadrakali Mandir, also known for its yearly mela during Navratri

Bhadrakali Temple

Saraswati Wildlife Sanctuary

A haven for nature lovers, offering opportunities for birdwatching and exploring diverse flora and fauna

A sacred water tank associated with the mythological epic Mahabharata; worshipped by tourists and locals alike 

Bhishma Kund

These spots are spiritual, picturesque and associated with India’s culture

