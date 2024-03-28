Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 28, 2024
Best Places To Explore in Nagpur
A sacred monument of Buddhism, known for its architectural beauty and historical significance, holds a special place in Buddhist history
Deekshabhoomi
Image Source: Pexels
A historic fort offering beautiful views of Nagpur city and housing a museum
Sitabuldi Fort
Image Source: Pexels
A zoo home to various species of animals and birds, ideal for a family holiday
Maharajbagh Zoo
Image Source: Pexels
A serene lake surrounded by green fields, perfect for picnics and leisure walks
Ambazari Lake and Garden
Image Source: Pexels
An interactive science museum with exhibits and activities suitable for all ages; perfect for school picnics
Raman Science Centre
Image Source: Pexels
An age old temple dedicated to Lord Rama, holding cultural and religious significance
Ramtek Temple
Image Source: Pexels
A beautiful garden featuring different rose varieties and beautiful pathways
Japanese Rose Garden
Image Source: Pexels
A striking Buddhist temple adorned with astounding architecture and serene vibes
Dragon Palace Temple
Image Source: Pexels
A natural reserve offering opportunities for wildlife sightings and nature walks
Gorewada Lake and Wildlife Sanctuary
Image Source: Pexels
A pristine lake with boating facilities and scenic surroundings, perfect for relaxation
Shukrawari Lake
Image Source: Pexels
Images used are for representational purposes only
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.