Aditi Singh

Travel

MARCH 28, 2024

Best Places To Explore in Nagpur

A sacred monument of Buddhism, known for its architectural beauty and historical significance, holds a special place in Buddhist history 

Deekshabhoomi

A historic fort offering beautiful views of Nagpur city and housing a museum

Sitabuldi Fort

A zoo home to various species of animals and birds, ideal for a family holiday 

Maharajbagh Zoo

A serene lake surrounded by green fields, perfect for picnics and leisure walks

Ambazari Lake and Garden

An interactive science museum with exhibits and activities suitable for all ages; perfect for school picnics

Raman Science Centre

An age old temple dedicated to Lord Rama, holding cultural and religious significance 

Ramtek Temple

A beautiful garden featuring different rose varieties and beautiful pathways

Japanese Rose Garden

A striking Buddhist temple adorned with astounding architecture and serene vibes 

Dragon Palace Temple

A natural reserve offering opportunities for wildlife sightings and nature walks

Gorewada Lake and Wildlife Sanctuary

A pristine lake with boating facilities and scenic surroundings, perfect for relaxation

Shukrawari Lake

