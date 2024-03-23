Heading 3

MARCH 23, 2024

Best Places To Explore In Ujjain

One of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India, dedicated to Lord Shiva

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

A temple dedicated to the fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva, Kal Bhaira

Kal Bhairav Temple

A sacred bathing ghat on the banks of the Shipra River, known for its religious significance.

Ram Ghat

The site where the famous Kumbh Mela, a Hindu pilgrimage of mass bathing, is held every 12 years

Kumbh Mela Ground

An ancient ashram where Lord Krishna and Sudama are said to have received their education

Sandipani Ashram

Caves associated with the philosopher-poet Bhartrihari, offering a serene retreat

Bhartrihari Caves

A temple dedicated to Goddess Kalika, known for its historical and religious significance

Gadkalika Temple

Discover the lesser-known Chaubis Khamba Mandir, a temple with 24 intricately carved pillars, showcasing remarkable architectural beauty

Chaubis Khamba Mandir

Explore the Vedh Shala, an ancient observatory featuring fascinating astronomical instruments

Vedh Shala (Jantar Mantar)

Take a leisurely stroll along the Shipra Riverfront, soak in the serene ambience, and witness mesmerizing sunsets while enjoying the scenic beauty of Ujjain

Shipra Riverfront

