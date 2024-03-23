Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 23, 2024
Best Places To Explore In Ujjain
One of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India, dedicated to Lord Shiva
Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple
Image Source: Pexels
A temple dedicated to the fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva, Kal Bhaira
Kal Bhairav Temple
Image Source: Pexels
A sacred bathing ghat on the banks of the Shipra River, known for its religious significance.
Ram Ghat
Image Source: Pexels
The site where the famous Kumbh Mela, a Hindu pilgrimage of mass bathing, is held every 12 years
Kumbh Mela Ground
Image Source: Pexels
An ancient ashram where Lord Krishna and Sudama are said to have received their education
Sandipani Ashram
Image Source: Pexels
Caves associated with the philosopher-poet Bhartrihari, offering a serene retreat
Bhartrihari Caves
Image Source: Pexels
A temple dedicated to Goddess Kalika, known for its historical and religious significance
Gadkalika Temple
Image Source: Pexels
Discover the lesser-known Chaubis Khamba Mandir, a temple with 24 intricately carved pillars, showcasing remarkable architectural beauty
Chaubis Khamba Mandir
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the Vedh Shala, an ancient observatory featuring fascinating astronomical instruments
Vedh Shala (Jantar Mantar)
Image Source: Pexels
Take a leisurely stroll along the Shipra Riverfront, soak in the serene ambience, and witness mesmerizing sunsets while enjoying the scenic beauty of Ujjain
Shipra Riverfront
Image Source: Pexels
Images used are for representational purposes only
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.