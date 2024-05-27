Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
may 27, 2024
Best Places to Visit for a Digital Detox
- Stunning mountain scenery and crystal-clear lakes
- Ample outdoor activities like hiking and canoeing
- Limited cell service in many areas
Banff National Park, Canada
Image: Freepik
- Towering granite cliffs and waterfalls
- No cell service in many areas
- Ideal for hiking and camping
Yosemite National Park, USA
Image: Freepik
- Serene beaches and lush rice fields
- Yoga and meditation retreats
- Limited internet access in rural areas
Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Image: Freepik
- Remote landscapes and rugged mountains
- Stay in a traditional bothy
- Limited connectivity in many regions
Scottish Highlands, Scotland
Image: Freepik
- World’s largest salt flat
- Stunning reflective landscapes
- Very remote, minimal connectivity
Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia
Image: Freepik
- Rolling hills and charming villages
- Vineyard tours and farm stays
- Emphasis on slow living
Tuscany, Italy
Image: Freepik
- Untouched nature and hot springs
- Quiet rural villages
- Excellent for winter sports and relaxation
Hokkaido, Japan
Image: Freepik
- Majestic fjords and rainforests
- Great hiking trails like Milford Track
- Sparse population, little digital interference
Fiordland National Park, New Zealand
Image: Freepik
- Monasteries and breathtaking landscapes
- Gross National Happiness over GDP
- Strict tourism policies limit tech distractions
Bhutan
Image: Freepik
- Unique wildlife and pristine nature
- Strict visitor regulations
- Disconnect completely from the digital world
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
Image: Freepik
