Sanjukta Choudhury

Travel

may 27, 2024

Best Places to Visit for a Digital Detox 

- Stunning mountain scenery and crystal-clear lakes
- Ample outdoor activities like hiking and canoeing
- Limited cell service in many areas

Banff National Park, Canada

 Image: Freepik 

- Towering granite cliffs and waterfalls
- No cell service in many areas
- Ideal for hiking and camping

Yosemite National Park, USA

 Image: Freepik 

- Serene beaches and lush rice fields
- Yoga and meditation retreats
- Limited internet access in rural areas

 Canggu, Bali, Indonesia

 Image: Freepik 

- Remote landscapes and rugged mountains
- Stay in a traditional bothy
- Limited connectivity in many regions

Scottish Highlands, Scotland

Image: Freepik 

- World’s largest salt flat
- Stunning reflective landscapes
- Very remote, minimal connectivity

 Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

 Image: Freepik 

- Rolling hills and charming villages
- Vineyard tours and farm stays
- Emphasis on slow living

 Tuscany, Italy

 Image: Freepik 

- Untouched nature and hot springs
- Quiet rural villages
- Excellent for winter sports and relaxation

Hokkaido, Japan

Image: Freepik 

- Majestic fjords and rainforests
- Great hiking trails like Milford Track
- Sparse population, little digital interference

 Fiordland National Park, New Zealand

Image: Freepik 

- Monasteries and breathtaking landscapes
- Gross National Happiness over GDP
- Strict tourism policies limit tech distractions

 Bhutan

 Image: Freepik 

- Unique wildlife and pristine nature
- Strict visitor regulations
- Disconnect completely from the digital world

Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

 Image: Freepik 

