FEBRUARY 18, 2024

Best places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh

A gateway to the beautiful Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary and the Mayodia Pass, offering trekking, angling, along with many cultural experiences

Roing

Daporijo is known for its scenic beauty, diverse tribal cultures, and the splendid Subansiri river

Daporijo

Pasighat

Pasighat is situated along the banks of the Brahmaputra river, offering river cruises, scenic beauty, and adventurous experiences

The capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, known for its historic Ita Fort, Ganga Lake, State Museum and wildlife sanctuary

Itanagar

Known for its lush greenery, rice fields, beautiful hills and the unique Apatani tribal culture offering cultural experiences 

Ziro Valley

A hidden gem with stunning landscapes, traditional tribal villages, and the breathtakingly beautiful Siom river

Mechuka

A high-altitude mountain pass offering gorgeous views of snow-capped peaks and pristine lakes

Sela Pass

Bomdila offers panoramic views of the Himalayan landscapes, along with adventurous opportunities  and beautiful Buddhist monasteries

Bomdila

Tawang is famous for its 17th-century monastery,  serene landscapes, and the pristine Tawang Chu River 

Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh is a gem which has much more to offer in terms of natural beauty, spiritual significance and cultural diversity

A Peaceful Vacay

