FEBRUARY 18, 2024
Best places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh
A gateway to the beautiful Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary and the Mayodia Pass, offering trekking, angling, along with many cultural experiences
Roing
Daporijo is known for its scenic beauty, diverse tribal cultures, and the splendid Subansiri river
Daporijo
Pasighat
Pasighat is situated along the banks of the Brahmaputra river, offering river cruises, scenic beauty, and adventurous experiences
The capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, known for its historic Ita Fort, Ganga Lake, State Museum and wildlife sanctuary
Itanagar
Known for its lush greenery, rice fields, beautiful hills and the unique Apatani tribal culture offering cultural experiences
Ziro Valley
A hidden gem with stunning landscapes, traditional tribal villages, and the breathtakingly beautiful Siom river
Mechuka
A high-altitude mountain pass offering gorgeous views of snow-capped peaks and pristine lakes
Sela Pass
Bomdila offers panoramic views of the Himalayan landscapes, along with adventurous opportunities and beautiful Buddhist monasteries
Bomdila
Tawang is famous for its 17th-century monastery, serene landscapes, and the pristine Tawang Chu River
Tawang
Arunachal Pradesh is a gem which has much more to offer in terms of natural beauty, spiritual significance and cultural diversity
A Peaceful Vacay
