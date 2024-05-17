Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
may 17, 2024
Best Places To Visit In Athens
This ancient architecture is a 15th century beauty; it is widely visited by tourists to glance at the ancient ruins of a majestic history
Acropolis
Image: pexels
A well-curated museum that enlightens visitors and tourists about the Greek civilization.
Acropolis Museum
Image: pexels
A stunning temple that is known for its architectural prowess, it was built back in the 5th century
Parthenon
Image: pexels
This stunning spot is a charming neighborhood with narrow streets, shops, and tavernas
Plaka
Image: pexels
Here lies the ruins of the marketplace and center of ancient Athens; a haven for historical enthusiasts
Ancient Agora
Image: pexels
This well-curated and maintained museum houses a vast collection of Greek antiquities
National Archaeological Museum
Image: pexels
Here lies the majestic ruins of a colossal temple dedicated to Zeus; it’s a magnificent sight!
Image: pexels
Temple of Olympian Zeus
Located in the center of Athens, this central square features the Greek Parliament and it is also popularly called Constitution Square
Image: pexels
Syntagma Square
This garden is dotted with a huge green space in the heart of Athens adorned with ponds, paths, and ancient ruins
National Garden
Image: pexels
Enjoy these stunning ancient places and get enlightened about Greece’s rich history
Enjoy!
Image: pexels
Some images shown are for representational purposes only
Image: pexels
