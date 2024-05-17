Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

may 17, 2024

Best Places To Visit In Athens

This ancient architecture is a 15th century beauty; it is widely visited by tourists to glance at the ancient ruins of a majestic history 

 Acropolis

Image: pexels

A well-curated museum that enlightens visitors and tourists about the Greek civilization. 

 Acropolis Museum

Image: pexels

A stunning temple that is known for its architectural prowess, it was built back in the 5th century

Parthenon 

Image: pexels

This stunning spot is a charming neighborhood with narrow streets, shops, and tavernas

Plaka

Image: pexels

Here lies the ruins of the marketplace and center of ancient Athens; a haven for historical enthusiasts 

 Ancient Agora

Image: pexels

This well-curated and maintained museum houses a vast collection of Greek antiquities

 National Archaeological Museum

Image: pexels

Here lies the majestic ruins of a colossal temple dedicated to Zeus; it’s a magnificent sight! 

Image: pexels

Temple of Olympian Zeus

Located in the center of Athens, this central square features the Greek Parliament and it is also popularly called Constitution Square 

Image: pexels

 Syntagma Square

This garden is dotted with a huge  green space in the heart of Athens adorned with ponds, paths, and ancient ruins

 National Garden

Image: pexels

Enjoy these stunning ancient places and get enlightened about Greece’s rich history 

 Enjoy!

Image: pexels

Image: pexels

