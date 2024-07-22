Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
july 22, 2024
Best places to visit in Bali
A stunning sea temple known for its breathtaking sunsets and traditional Kecak dance performances
Uluwatu Temple
Image: Freepik
A lush sanctuary home to hundreds of playful long-tailed macaques, filled with ancient temples and scenic paths
Ubud Monkey Forest
Image: Freepik
Tegallalang Rice Terraces are famous for their beautiful green terraces and breathtaking views, providing a glimpse into Bali's traditional rice farming methods
Tegallalang Rice Terraces
Image: Freepik
One of Bali's most iconic temples, Tanah Lot is situated on a rocky outcrop in the sea, offering spectacular sunset views
Tanah Lot
Image: Freepik
Known for its exotic resorts and stylish beach clubs, Seminyak beach is perfect for a luxurious beach day
Seminyak Beach
Image: Freepik
An active volcano offering adventurous hikes and rewarding sunrise views, a must-visit for nature lovers and thrill-seekers
Image: Freepik
Mount Batur
The largest temple complex in Bali, Besakih Temple is situated on the slopes of Mount Agung featuring beautiful architecture and scenic views
Besakih Temple
Image: Freepik
A stunning island off the coast of Bali, known for its rugged landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and beautiful beaches
Nusa Penida
Image: Freepik
A family-friendly destination offering thrilling safari rides, animal shows, and a stunning water park
Bali Safari and Marine Park
Image: Freepik
Known for its seafood restaurants and beachside dining, Jimbaran Bay is a perfect relaxing spot with stunning ocean views
Jimbaran Bay
Image: Freepik
