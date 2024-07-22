Heading 3

Best places to visit in Bali

A stunning sea temple known for its breathtaking sunsets and traditional Kecak dance performances

 Uluwatu Temple

A lush sanctuary home to hundreds of playful long-tailed macaques, filled with ancient temples and scenic paths

Ubud Monkey Forest

Tegallalang Rice Terraces are famous for their beautiful green terraces and breathtaking views, providing a glimpse into Bali's traditional rice farming methods

 Tegallalang Rice Terraces

One of Bali's most iconic temples, Tanah Lot is situated on a rocky outcrop in the sea, offering spectacular sunset views

Tanah Lot

Known for its exotic resorts and stylish beach clubs, Seminyak beach is perfect for a luxurious beach day

Seminyak Beach

An active volcano offering adventurous hikes and rewarding sunrise views, a must-visit for nature lovers and thrill-seekers

 Mount Batur

The largest temple complex in Bali, Besakih Temple is situated on the slopes of Mount Agung featuring beautiful architecture and scenic views

Besakih Temple

A stunning island off the coast of Bali, known for its rugged landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and beautiful beaches

Nusa Penida

A family-friendly destination offering thrilling safari rides, animal shows, and a stunning water park

Bali Safari and Marine Park

Known for its seafood restaurants and beachside dining, Jimbaran Bay is a perfect relaxing spot with stunning ocean views

Jimbaran Bay

