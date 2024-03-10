Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
March 10, 2024
Best places to visit in Chamba
A beautiful artificial lake offering boating and stunning views of the surrounding mountains
Chamera Lake
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the ancient temples, markets, and architecture in the town center
Chamba Town
Image Source: Pexels
Bhuri Singh Museum
Image Source: Pexels
Learn about the history and culture of the Chamba region through its impressive collection of artifacts and exhibits
A famous temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, known for its intricate stone carvings
Laxmi Narayan Temple
Image Source: Pexels
A former royal palace built in Mughal-Rajput style, showcasing exquisite paintings and architecture
Rang Mahal
Image Source: Pexels
An ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Champavati, situated in the heart of Chamba town
Champavati Temple
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the rich biodiversity of the Himalayan region through trekking and wildlife spotting
Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary
Image Source: Pexels
Visit the St. Andrew's Church, built during the British era, showcasing Gothic architecture
Chamba Church
Image Source: Pexels
A sacred lake located at the base of Manimahesh Kailash Peak, offering breathtaking views and religious significance
Manimahesh Lake
Image Source: Pexels
Often referred to as the "Mini Switzerland of India," Khajjiar is a picturesque hill station near Chamba, known for its lush green meadows and scenic beauty
Khajjiar
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
