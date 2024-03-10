Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

March 10, 2024

Best places to visit in Chamba

A beautiful artificial lake offering boating and stunning views of the surrounding mountains

Chamera Lake

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the ancient temples, markets, and architecture in the town center

Chamba Town

Image Source: Pexels

Bhuri Singh Museum

Image Source: Pexels

Learn about the history and culture of the Chamba region through its impressive collection of artifacts and exhibits

A famous temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, known for its intricate stone carvings

Laxmi Narayan Temple

Image Source: Pexels

A former royal palace built in Mughal-Rajput style, showcasing exquisite paintings and architecture

Rang Mahal

Image Source: Pexels

An ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Champavati, situated in the heart of Chamba town

Champavati Temple

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the rich biodiversity of the Himalayan region through trekking and wildlife spotting

Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary

Image Source: Pexels

Visit the St. Andrew's Church, built during the British era, showcasing Gothic architecture

Chamba Church

Image Source: Pexels

A sacred lake located at the base of Manimahesh Kailash Peak, offering breathtaking views and religious significance

Manimahesh Lake

Image Source: Pexels

Often referred to as the "Mini Switzerland of India," Khajjiar is a picturesque hill station near Chamba, known for its lush green meadows and scenic beauty

Khajjiar

Image Source: Pexels

Images shown are for representational purposes only 

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here