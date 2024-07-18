Heading 3

july 18, 2024

Best places to visit in Chennai with family

Take a stroll or relax on the Iconic Marina beach. Perfect for family outings with its scenic views and cool breeze

 Marina Beach

Image: Freepik

Enjoy an exciting day out with family in this zoo, home to a variety of wildlife

Arignar Anna Zoological Park 

Image: Freepik

Spend your day in this serene green area, featuring a children's park, a snake park, and numerous walking trails

Guindy National Park

Image: Freepik

Witness astronomy shows and exhibits in this educational and entertaining spot 

Birla Planetarium

Image: Freepik

A popular amusement park with thrilling rides, water slides, and entertainment shows, suitable for all ages

MGM Dizzee World

Image: Freepik

Explore the stunning architecture of this Dravidian-style temple dedicated to Lord Shiva

Image: Freepik

 Kapaleeshwarar Temple

Take a walk or enjoy a family picnic on this scenic and serene beach 

Elliot's Beach

Image: Freepik

Explore this beautiful and historic church built over the tomb of St. Thomas, an apostle of Jesus Christ

Santhome Cathedral Basilica

Image: Freepik

Tour this heritage museum showcasing the exquisite art, architecture, and crafts of South India

 Dakshina Chitra

Image: Freepik

Explore this magnificent English fortress, currently housing the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly

Fort St. George

Image: Freepik

