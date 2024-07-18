Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
july 18, 2024
Best places to visit in Chennai with family
Take a stroll or relax on the Iconic Marina beach. Perfect for family outings with its scenic views and cool breeze
Marina Beach
Image: Freepik
Enjoy an exciting day out with family in this zoo, home to a variety of wildlife
Arignar Anna Zoological Park
Image: Freepik
Spend your day in this serene green area, featuring a children's park, a snake park, and numerous walking trails
Guindy National Park
Image: Freepik
Witness astronomy shows and exhibits in this educational and entertaining spot
Birla Planetarium
Image: Freepik
A popular amusement park with thrilling rides, water slides, and entertainment shows, suitable for all ages
MGM Dizzee World
Image: Freepik
Explore the stunning architecture of this Dravidian-style temple dedicated to Lord Shiva
Image: Freepik
Kapaleeshwarar Temple
Take a walk or enjoy a family picnic on this scenic and serene beach
Elliot's Beach
Image: Freepik
Explore this beautiful and historic church built over the tomb of St. Thomas, an apostle of Jesus Christ
Santhome Cathedral Basilica
Image: Freepik
Tour this heritage museum showcasing the exquisite art, architecture, and crafts of South India
Dakshina Chitra
Image: Freepik
Explore this magnificent English fortress, currently housing the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly
Fort St. George
Image: Freepik
