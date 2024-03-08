Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 08, 2024
Best places to visit in Cuba
Explore the vibrant capital city with its historic architecture, lively streets, and iconic Malecon waterfront promenade
Havana
Image Source: Pexels
Discover the stunning UNESCO-listed landscape with its unique mogotes (limestone formations) and tobacco farms
Vinales valley
Image Source: Pexels
Step back in time in this charming colonial town known for its cobblestone streets, colorful houses, and lively music scene
Trinidad
Image Source: Pexels
Relax on the pristine beaches of this popular resort town, known for its crystal-clear waters and all-inclusive resorts
Varadero
Image Source: Pexels
Marvel at the French-influenced architecture in this coastal city, often called the ‘Pearl of the South’
Cienfuegos
Image Source: Pexels
Immerse yourself in the Afro-Cuban culture of this vibrant city, known for its music, festivals, and historic sites
Santiago de Cuba
Image Source: Pexels
Explore Cuba's oldest city, surrounded by lush mountains and tropical rainforests, offering outdoor adventures and delicious cuisine
Baracoa
Image Source: Pexels
Visit this historic site to learn about this historically significant site and explore the nearby coral reefs for snorkeling and diving
Bay of Pigs (Playa Giron)
Image Source: Pexels
Pay homage to Che Guevara at the mausoleum and museum, dedicated to the revolutionary leader, and explore the city's cultural attractions
Santa Clara
Image Source: Pexels
Relax on the pristine beaches of this picturesque island, known for its luxury resorts and abundant wildlife in nearby mangrove swamps
Cayo Coco
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
