Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 24, 2024
Best places to visit in Indore
A historical palace in the city center showcasing a blend of Maratha and Mughal architecture
Rajwada Palace:
A grandiose royal residence with European-style architecture and lush gardens
Lal Bagh Palace:
A revered Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Ganesh, known for its religious significance
Khajrana Ganesh Temple:
A bustling night market famous for its delicious street food and lively atmosphere
Sarafa Bazaar:
A Jain temple adorned with intricate glasswork and mirror mosaics
Kanch Mandir:
A picturesque waterfall located on the outskirts of the city, ideal for a day trip
Patalpani Waterfall:
A sanctuary offering opportunities for wildlife spotting, birdwatching, and hiking
Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary:
A serene Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Annapurna, known for its spiritual ambiance
Annapurna Temple:
A scenic hilltop location offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, ideal for hiking and picnics
Janapav Kuti
These attractions showcase the diverse cultural, historical, and natural heritage of Indore, making it an exciting destination for travelers
