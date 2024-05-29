Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
may 29, 2024
Best Places to Visit in June
Explore the picturesque beauty of Manali in June. Enjoy lush green landscapes, snow-capped mountains, and adventure activities like trekking and paragliding
Manali, India
Image Source: Freepik
Santorini offers stunning sunsets, white-washed buildings, and crystal-clear waters. Perfect for a romantic getaway in June with fewer crowds
Santorini, Greece
Image Source: Freepik
Experience the rugged terrain of Leh-Ladakh. Visit monasteries, enjoy scenic drives, and experience the unique culture during the pleasant June weather
Leh-Ladakh, India
Image Source: Freepik
Bali is ideal in June with its perfect blend of beaches, temples, and rice terraces. Enjoy surfing, cultural performances, and serene landscapes
Bali, Indonesia
Image Source: Freepik
Known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg is famous for its coffee plantations, lush greenery, and pleasant climate, making it a must-visit in June
Coorg, India
Image Source: Freepik
The Amalfi Coast boasts breathtaking coastal views, charming villages, and delicious Italian cuisine. June offers warm weather and vibrant festivities
Amalfi Coast, Italy
Image Source: Freepik
Munnar's rolling tea plantations, cool climate, and scenic beauty make it an ideal destination in June for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike
Munnar, India
Image Source: Freepik
June in Reykjavik means nearly 24 hours of daylight, allowing you to explore geysers, waterfalls, and volcanic landscapes under the midnight sun
Reykjavik, Iceland
Image Source: Freepik
Udaipur, the "City of Lakes," offers stunning palaces, serene lakes, and rich history. June brings pleasant weather to explore this royal city
Udaipur, India
Image Source: Freepik
Kyoto is mesmerizing in June with its lush gardens, ancient temples, and cultural heritage. Experience the beauty of hydrangeas in full bloom
Kyoto, Japan
Image Source: Freepik
