Sanjukta Choudhury

Travel

may 29, 2024

Best Places to Visit in June

Explore the picturesque beauty of Manali in June. Enjoy lush green landscapes, snow-capped mountains, and adventure activities like trekking and paragliding

Manali, India

Santorini offers stunning sunsets, white-washed buildings, and crystal-clear waters. Perfect for a romantic getaway in June with fewer crowds

Santorini, Greece

Experience the rugged terrain of Leh-Ladakh. Visit monasteries, enjoy scenic drives, and experience the unique culture during the pleasant June weather

Leh-Ladakh, India

Bali is ideal in June with its perfect blend of beaches, temples, and rice terraces. Enjoy surfing, cultural performances, and serene landscapes

Bali, Indonesia

Known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg is famous for its coffee plantations, lush greenery, and pleasant climate, making it a must-visit in June

Coorg, India

The Amalfi Coast boasts breathtaking coastal views, charming villages, and delicious Italian cuisine. June offers warm weather and vibrant festivities

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Munnar's rolling tea plantations, cool climate, and scenic beauty make it an ideal destination in June for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike

Munnar, India

June in Reykjavik means nearly 24 hours of daylight, allowing you to explore geysers, waterfalls, and volcanic landscapes under the midnight sun

Reykjavik, Iceland

Udaipur, the "City of Lakes," offers stunning palaces, serene lakes, and rich history. June brings pleasant weather to explore this royal city

Udaipur, India

Kyoto is mesmerizing in June with its lush gardens, ancient temples, and cultural heritage. Experience the beauty of hydrangeas in full bloom

Kyoto, Japan

