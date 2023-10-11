Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

travel

OCTOBER 11, 2023

Best places to visit in Kolkata 

British architectural marvel built in the memory of Queen Victoria 

Victoria Memorial 

Image: Pexels 

Sit by the Ganga ghat, take a boat ride and enjoy some peaceful time 

Prinsep Ghat

Image: Pexels 

Oldest and largest museum in the country with beautiful architecture and wide collection of fossils and antiques 

Indian museum 

Image: Pexels 

Hub of knowledge that is filled with science imparting knowledge and fun 

Science city

Image: Pexels 

A lakeside amusement park with thrilling rides and water park

Nicco park

Image: Pexels 

Exceptional architecture on the banks of Ganga dedicated to Goddess Kali

Dakshineswar Kali temple

Image: Pexels 

Oldest formal zoo in India that is home to several birds, mammals and reptile species 

Zoological garden 

Image: Pexels 

An Indo-Gothic architectural style historical building with religious significance 

St Paul’s Cathedral 

Image: Pexels 

Perfect picnic spot in the city, of the biggest in India with numerous recreational activities 

Eco tourism park

Image: Pexels 

Considered among the most haunted places in India and is situated in Park Street, the nucleus of the city’s recreations

Park Street Cemetery 

Image: Pexels 

