Raina Reyaz
travel
OCTOBER 11, 2023
Best places to visit in Kolkata
British architectural marvel built in the memory of Queen Victoria
Victoria Memorial
Image: Pexels
Sit by the Ganga ghat, take a boat ride and enjoy some peaceful time
Prinsep Ghat
Image: Pexels
Oldest and largest museum in the country with beautiful architecture and wide collection of fossils and antiques
Indian museum
Image: Pexels
Hub of knowledge that is filled with science imparting knowledge and fun
Science city
Image: Pexels
A lakeside amusement park with thrilling rides and water park
Nicco park
Image: Pexels
Exceptional architecture on the banks of Ganga dedicated to Goddess Kali
Dakshineswar Kali temple
Image: Pexels
Oldest formal zoo in India that is home to several birds, mammals and reptile species
Zoological garden
Image: Pexels
An Indo-Gothic architectural style historical building with religious significance
St Paul’s Cathedral
Image: Pexels
Perfect picnic spot in the city, of the biggest in India with numerous recreational activities
Eco tourism park
Image: Pexels
Considered among the most haunted places in India and is situated in Park Street, the nucleus of the city’s recreations
Park Street Cemetery
Image: Pexels
