Sanjukta Choudhury

 Travel

july 09, 2024

Best places to visit in Lonavala during monsoon

Experience breathtaking views from Tiger's Leap, where the lush green surroundings come alive during the monsoon

Tiger's Leap

Visit Bhushi Dam to enjoy the gushing waters and natural beauty, making it a perfect spot for picnics in the rain

Bhushi Dam

Explore Lohagad Fort, surrounded by misty landscapes and lush greenery, offering a blend of history and natural beauty during the monsoon

 Lohagad Fort

Witness Lonavala Lake at its fullest, with serene waters and surrounding greenery creating a picturesque scene

Lonavala Lake

Admire the panoramic views from Lion's Point, especially dramatic with the monsoon clouds and vibrant landscape

 Lion's Point

Explore the ancient Karla Caves, where the monsoon adds to the mystical ambiance of this historical site

 Karla Caves

Trek to Duke's Nose for thrilling views and a challenging hike, made more exciting by the monsoon weather

Duke's Nose

Discover Tikona Fort, where the rain enhances the lush surroundings and offers a rewarding trek

Tikona Fort

Visit Kune Waterfalls, cascading magnificently during the monsoon, creating a stunning natural spectacle

Kune Waterfalls

Relax by Valvan Dam, with its scenic reservoir and beautifully maintained garden, even more enchanting in the rain

Valvan Dam

