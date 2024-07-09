Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
july 09, 2024
Best places to visit in Lonavala during monsoon
Experience breathtaking views from Tiger's Leap, where the lush green surroundings come alive during the monsoon
Tiger's Leap
Visit Bhushi Dam to enjoy the gushing waters and natural beauty, making it a perfect spot for picnics in the rain
Bhushi Dam
Explore Lohagad Fort, surrounded by misty landscapes and lush greenery, offering a blend of history and natural beauty during the monsoon
Lohagad Fort
Witness Lonavala Lake at its fullest, with serene waters and surrounding greenery creating a picturesque scene
Lonavala Lake
Admire the panoramic views from Lion's Point, especially dramatic with the monsoon clouds and vibrant landscape
Lion's Point
Explore the ancient Karla Caves, where the monsoon adds to the mystical ambiance of this historical site
Karla Caves
Trek to Duke's Nose for thrilling views and a challenging hike, made more exciting by the monsoon weather
Duke's Nose
Discover Tikona Fort, where the rain enhances the lush surroundings and offers a rewarding trek
Tikona Fort
Visit Kune Waterfalls, cascading magnificently during the monsoon, creating a stunning natural spectacle
Kune Waterfalls
Relax by Valvan Dam, with its scenic reservoir and beautifully maintained garden, even more enchanting in the rain
Valvan Dam
