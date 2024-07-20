Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

Travel

july 20, 2024

Best places to visit in Mongolia

Explore beautiful monasteries, visit the national museum, and shop in vibrant markets 

Ulaanbaatar

Image: Freepik

Explore vast sand dunes, exotic wildlife, and beautiful cliffs, and enjoy a camel ride in the Gobi desert

 Gobi Desert

Image: Freepik

Enjoy activities like boating, fishing, hiking, and experience the vibrant local culture

 Khuvsgul Lake

Image: Freepik

Engage in activities like horse riding and hiking, and witness gigantic rock parks and beautiful temples

 Terelj National Park

Image: Freepik

Traverse the ancient ruins of the city, and visit beautiful monasteries and museums 

Karakorum

Image: Freepik

Witness the traditional nomadic culture, explore the scenic valleys and waterfalls, and enjoy horseback riding 

Image: Freepik

 Orkhon Valley

Relax and Unwind in these natural hot springs and enjoy a ger (traditional Mongolian hut) stay experience

 Tsenkher Hot Springs

Image: Freepik

Trek the majestic mountains, visit the glaciers and relax in the peaceful ambiance

 Altai Tavan Bogd National Park

Image: Freepik

Tour the vast national park, enjoy the rolling steppes, and witness diverse flora and fauna 

 Hustai National Park

Image: Freepik

Visit the Khorgo volcano and the surrounding lakes, and enjoy hiking and bird watching in the park

 Khorgo-Terkhiin Tsagaan Nuur National Park

Image: Freepik

