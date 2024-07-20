Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
july 20, 2024
Best places to visit in Mongolia
Explore beautiful monasteries, visit the national museum, and shop in vibrant markets
Ulaanbaatar
Image: Freepik
Explore vast sand dunes, exotic wildlife, and beautiful cliffs, and enjoy a camel ride in the Gobi desert
Gobi Desert
Image: Freepik
Enjoy activities like boating, fishing, hiking, and experience the vibrant local culture
Khuvsgul Lake
Image: Freepik
Engage in activities like horse riding and hiking, and witness gigantic rock parks and beautiful temples
Terelj National Park
Image: Freepik
Traverse the ancient ruins of the city, and visit beautiful monasteries and museums
Karakorum
Image: Freepik
Witness the traditional nomadic culture, explore the scenic valleys and waterfalls, and enjoy horseback riding
Image: Freepik
Orkhon Valley
Relax and Unwind in these natural hot springs and enjoy a ger (traditional Mongolian hut) stay experience
Tsenkher Hot Springs
Image: Freepik
Trek the majestic mountains, visit the glaciers and relax in the peaceful ambiance
Altai Tavan Bogd National Park
Image: Freepik
Tour the vast national park, enjoy the rolling steppes, and witness diverse flora and fauna
Hustai National Park
Image: Freepik
Visit the Khorgo volcano and the surrounding lakes, and enjoy hiking and bird watching in the park
Khorgo-Terkhiin Tsagaan Nuur National Park
Image: Freepik
