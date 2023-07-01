Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 1, 2023
Best places to visit in monsoon
One of the most popular weekend getaways to enjoy the view and the famous dam
Lonavala
Image : Pexels
One of the best destinations during monsoon is the lush green forest of Ooty
Image : Pexels
Ooty
Stroll the beautiful beaches, visit the churches, and explore the architecture
Daman
Image : Pexels
This highest mountain peak in Maharashtra is a must-visit place for its breathtaking view and the experience of trekking
Kalsubai Trek
Image : Pexels
Udaipur
Image : Pexels
The City Of Lakes with amazing sightseeing spots and picture-worthy destinations
Image : Pexels
Pawna Lake
An artificial lake becomes a famous point for camping. It is situated near Lonavala
The famous Vitarna waterfall is located here. The Myanmar gate is an ideal tourist destination
Igatpuri
Image : Pexels
Most liked national parks to visit to find peace away from the chaos of the city. Also, visit the ancient Kanheri Caves. The greenery during monsoon is very pleasant
Image : Pexels
Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Mahabaleshwar
Image : Pexels
Known for its lush green lawns and strawberry farms, this is a famous hill station to visit
Image : Pexels
The hill station in Kerala known for its serene beauty is a must visit
Munnar
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.