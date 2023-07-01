Heading 3

JUly 1, 2023

Best places to visit in monsoon

One of the most popular weekend getaways to enjoy the view and the famous dam

Lonavala

Image : Pexels

One of the best destinations during monsoon is the lush green forest of Ooty

Image : Pexels

Ooty

Stroll the beautiful beaches, visit the churches, and explore the architecture

Daman

Image : Pexels

This highest mountain peak in Maharashtra is a must-visit place for its breathtaking view and the experience of trekking

Kalsubai Trek

Image : Pexels

Udaipur

Image : Pexels

The City Of Lakes with amazing sightseeing spots and picture-worthy destinations

Image : Pexels

Pawna Lake

An artificial lake becomes a famous point for camping. It is situated near Lonavala

The famous Vitarna waterfall is located here. The Myanmar gate is an ideal tourist destination

Igatpuri

Image : Pexels

Most liked national parks to visit to find peace away from the chaos of the city. Also, visit the ancient Kanheri Caves. The greenery during monsoon is very pleasant


Image : Pexels

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mahabaleshwar

Image : Pexels

Known for its lush green lawns and strawberry farms, this is a famous hill station to visit

Image : Pexels

The hill station in Kerala known for its serene beauty is a must visit

Munnar

