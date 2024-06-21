Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Travel

june 21, 2024

Best Places to Visit in Mumbai During Monsoon

Enjoy the refreshing sea breeze and panoramic views of the Arabian Sea along this iconic promenade. Perfect for a rainy day stroll

 Marine Drive

Image Source: Freepik

Explore lush greenery and wildlife at this Perfect spot for a monsoon stroll

 Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Image Source: Freepik

Visit this serene mosque located on an islet. The monsoon high tide makes the journey through the causeway even more enchanting

 Haji Ali Dargah

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the powerful waves crashing against the shores. The monsoon makes this a dramatic spot for an evening walk

Worli Sea Face

Image Source: Freepik

Drive across this architectural marvel with rain-splattered views of the Mumbai skyline and the Arabian Sea

Image Source: Freepik

 Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Relish the monsoon magic at Juhu Beach. Enjoy street food like vada pav and bhutta (corn on the cob) amidst the rains

Juhu Beach

Image Source: Freepik

Nestled within Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the ancient Kanheri Caves are a series of rock-cut monuments that come alive during the monsoon with lush greenery and cascading waterfalls

 Kanheri Caves

Image Source: Freepik

Perfect for shopping and café hopping. The rains bring a unique charm to this bustling market street

Colaba Causeway

Image Source: Freepik

Powai Lake

Image Source: Freepik

Visit this picturesque lake surrounded by greenery. The rain enhances the beauty of the landscape, perfect for a peaceful outing

Stroll through the lush Hanging Gardens on Malabar Hill. The monsoon season makes the flora vibrant and the views even more spectacular

Hanging Gardens

Image Source: Freepik

Images used are for representational purposes only

Note

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here