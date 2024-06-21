Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
june 21, 2024
Best Places to Visit in Mumbai During Monsoon
Enjoy the refreshing sea breeze and panoramic views of the Arabian Sea along this iconic promenade. Perfect for a rainy day stroll
Marine Drive
Image Source: Freepik
Explore lush greenery and wildlife at this Perfect spot for a monsoon stroll
Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Image Source: Freepik
Visit this serene mosque located on an islet. The monsoon high tide makes the journey through the causeway even more enchanting
Haji Ali Dargah
Image Source: Freepik
Experience the powerful waves crashing against the shores. The monsoon makes this a dramatic spot for an evening walk
Worli Sea Face
Image Source: Freepik
Drive across this architectural marvel with rain-splattered views of the Mumbai skyline and the Arabian Sea
Image Source: Freepik
Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Relish the monsoon magic at Juhu Beach. Enjoy street food like vada pav and bhutta (corn on the cob) amidst the rains
Juhu Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Nestled within Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the ancient Kanheri Caves are a series of rock-cut monuments that come alive during the monsoon with lush greenery and cascading waterfalls
Kanheri Caves
Image Source: Freepik
Perfect for shopping and café hopping. The rains bring a unique charm to this bustling market street
Colaba Causeway
Image Source: Freepik
Powai Lake
Image Source: Freepik
Visit this picturesque lake surrounded by greenery. The rain enhances the beauty of the landscape, perfect for a peaceful outing
Stroll through the lush Hanging Gardens on Malabar Hill. The monsoon season makes the flora vibrant and the views even more spectacular
Hanging Gardens
Image Source: Freepik
Images used are for representational purposes only
Note
Image Source: Freepik
