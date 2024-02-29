Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
FEBRUARY 29, 2024
Best places to visit in Noida
A popular amusement park with thrilling rides and water attractions
Worlds of Wonder
A natural habitat for various bird species, ideal for birdwatching and nature walks
Okhla Bird Sanctuary
A world-class racing circuit that hosts Formula One and other motor racing events
Buddh International Circuit
A hub for film and television production, offering studio tours and glimpses into the entertainment industry
Film City
A sprawling memorial and park dedicated to the contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal and Green Garden
A temple complex dedicated to Lord Krishna, featuring beautiful architecture and serene surroundings
ISKCON Noida
A lush green space with landscaped gardens, walking paths, and musical fountains, perfect for relaxation and picnics
Botanical Garden
A picturesque lake surrounded by lush greenery, ideal for boating and picnics
Surajkund Lake
A bustling market known for its vibrant atmosphere, offering a wide range of shopping options
Atta Market
A cultural complex showcasing traditional handicrafts, art, and cuisine from different regions of India, perfect for experiencing the country's diverse heritage
Noida Haat
