Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

Best places to visit in Noida

A popular amusement park with thrilling rides and water attractions

Worlds of Wonder

Image Source: Pexels

A natural habitat for various bird species, ideal for birdwatching and nature walks

Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Image Source: Pexels

A world-class racing circuit that hosts Formula One and other motor racing events

Buddh International Circuit

Image Source: Pexels

A hub for film and television production, offering studio tours and glimpses into the entertainment industry

Film City

Image Source: Pexels

A sprawling memorial and park dedicated to the contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal and Green Garden

Image Source: Pexels

A temple complex dedicated to Lord Krishna, featuring beautiful architecture and serene surroundings

ISKCON Noida

Image Source: Pexels

A lush green space with landscaped gardens, walking paths, and musical fountains, perfect for relaxation and picnics

Botanical Garden

Image Source: Pexels

A picturesque lake surrounded by lush greenery, ideal for boating and picnics

Surajkund Lake

Image Source: Pexels

A bustling market known for its vibrant atmosphere, offering a wide range of shopping options

Atta Market

Image Source: Pexels

A cultural complex showcasing traditional handicrafts, art, and cuisine from different regions of India, perfect for experiencing the country's diverse heritage

Noida Haat

Image Source: Pexels

