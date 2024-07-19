Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
july 21, 2024
Best places to visit in North India
Explore scenic landscapes, and majestic monasteries, and engage in a variety of adventure activities in Leh-Ladakh
Leh-Ladakh
Image: Freepik
Visit pristine lakes, trekking spots with spectacular views, and picturesque valleys in Nainital
Nainital, Himachal Pradesh
Image: Freepik
Enjoy Shimla's snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys, serene lakes, and beautiful colonial architectures
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Image: Freepik
Immerse yourself in a spiritual journey in Varanasi with its sacred ghats and vibrant culture along the Ganges River
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Image: Freepik
Explore picturesque landscapes, tranquil water bodies and engage in adventurous water sports in Rishikesh
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Image: Freepik
Traverse Mussoorie’s stunning Himalayan views, lush green hills, and pleasant weather
Image: Freepik
Mussoorie, Uttarakhand
Relish in Kasauli’s scenic valleys, dense forests, and stunning colonial-era houses
Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh
Image: Freepik
Tour Manali's snow-capped mountains,exquisite valleys, and engage in a range of adventure activities
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Image: Freepik
Visit the beautiful Golden Temple, savor delicious Punjabi cuisine, and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture
Amritsar, Punjab
Image: Freepik
Take a trip on houseboats and witness surreal views of the surrounding mountains and serene waters in Srinagar
Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
Image: Freepik
