Sanjukta Choudhury

 Travel

july 21, 2024

Best places to visit in North India

Explore scenic landscapes, and majestic monasteries, and engage in a variety of adventure activities in Leh-Ladakh

 Leh-Ladakh 

Image: Freepik

Visit pristine lakes, trekking spots with spectacular views, and picturesque valleys in Nainital

Nainital, Himachal Pradesh

Image: Freepik

Enjoy Shimla's snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys, serene lakes, and beautiful colonial architectures 

 Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Image: Freepik

Immerse yourself in a spiritual journey in Varanasi with its sacred ghats and vibrant culture along the Ganges River

 Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Image: Freepik

Explore picturesque landscapes,  tranquil water bodies and engage in adventurous water sports in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Image: Freepik

Traverse Mussoorie’s stunning Himalayan views, lush green hills, and pleasant weather

Image: Freepik

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Relish in Kasauli’s scenic valleys, dense forests, and stunning colonial-era houses

Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh

Image: Freepik

Tour Manali's snow-capped mountains,exquisite valleys, and engage in a range of adventure activities

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Image: Freepik

Visit the beautiful Golden Temple, savor delicious Punjabi cuisine, and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture 

Amritsar, Punjab

Image: Freepik

Take a trip on houseboats and witness surreal views of the surrounding mountains and serene waters in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Image: Freepik

