Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
april 09, 2024
Best Places To visit In Patna
Golghar is a historical granary built by colonial government and is one of the most visited sites of Patna
Gol ghar
Image Source: Pexels
Another colonial architecture, built to display Bihar’s artefacts and archaeological finds which enlighten the tourists and locals alike about the state’s history
Patna Museum
Image Source: Pexels
A temple adorned with a serene atmosphere, dedicated to Lord Hanuman and highly visited by devotees
Mahavir Mandir
Image Source: Pexels
This is one of the most famous Sikh pilgrimage sites of India; visit this spiritual spot for a peaceful ambience
Patna Sahib Gurudwara
Image Source: Pexels
An urban oasis, dedicated to Lord Buddha and his teachings. The highlight of this park are 2 bodhi trees planted by Dalai Lama, Pataliputra Karuna Stupa, a library and a meditation center
Buddha Smriti Park
Image Source: Pexels
Visit this place to explore the diverse species of flora and fauna; a perfect place to visit with kids
Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park
Image Source: Pexels
An ideal place for History buffs!This well is said to be as old as Mauryan Empire and there are various legends that talk about this ancient well
Agam Kuan
Image Source: Pexels
Kumhrar Park
Image Source: Pexels
Patna seems to be a great city for History Enthusiasts!Kumhrar houses various historically significant structures and excavations
Believed to be the oldest church of Bihar, this spiritual place is also known as Padri ki Haveli or mansion of the pastor; designed by a Venetian Architect
St.Mary’s Church
Image Source: Pexels
Visit these 9 amazing spots in Patna while enjoying their delectable local cuisine
Image Source: Pexels
Images shown are for representational purposes only
Image Source: Pexels
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here