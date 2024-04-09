Heading 3

Best Places To visit In Patna

Golghar is a historical granary built by colonial government and is one of the most visited sites of Patna

Gol ghar

Another colonial architecture, built to display Bihar’s artefacts and archaeological finds which enlighten the tourists and locals alike about the state’s history 

Patna Museum

A temple adorned with a serene atmosphere, dedicated to Lord Hanuman and highly visited by devotees

Mahavir Mandir

This is one of the most famous Sikh pilgrimage sites of India; visit this spiritual spot for a peaceful ambience 

Patna Sahib Gurudwara

An urban oasis, dedicated to Lord Buddha and his teachings. The highlight of this park are 2 bodhi trees planted by Dalai Lama, Pataliputra Karuna Stupa, a library and a meditation center 

Buddha Smriti Park

Visit this place to explore the diverse species of flora and fauna; a perfect place to visit with kids 

Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park

An ideal place for History buffs!This well is said to be as old as Mauryan Empire and there are various legends that talk about this ancient well 

Agam Kuan

Kumhrar Park

Patna seems to be a great city for History Enthusiasts!Kumhrar houses various historically significant structures and excavations

Believed to be the oldest church of Bihar, this spiritual place is also known as Padri ki Haveli or mansion of the pastor; designed by a Venetian Architect 

St.Mary’s Church

Visit these 9 amazing spots in Patna while enjoying their delectable local cuisine 

