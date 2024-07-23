Heading 3
Sanjukta Chodhury
Travel
july 23, 2024
Best places to visit in Singapore
Admire the breathtaking skyline of Singapore while swimming in the infinity pool at the luxurious Marina Bay Sands hotel
Marina Bay Sands
Step into a futuristic dream at Gardens by the Bay. Wander through the enchanting Supertree Grove and the exotic blooms in the Flower Dome
Gardens by the Bay
Relax on pristine beaches and plan an exciting day at the Universal Studios on Sentosa Island
Sentosa Island
Known for its diverse natural habitats and the magical Night Safari, Singapore Zoo is a must-visit for animal lovers and thrill-seekers
Singapore Zoo
A haven for shopaholics, Orchard Road has everything from luxury brand shops to trendy boutiques
Orchard Road
Dive into the vibrant culture of Chinatown, while savoring mouth-watering street food, and touring historic temples
Chinatown
A perfect mix of vibrant bars and waterfront restaurants, Clarke Quay is one of the best nightlife spots in Singapore
Clarke Quay
Immerse yourself in the dynamic colors and flavors of Little India. Savour delicious Indian cuisine and experience the vibrant cultural festivals
Little India
Take a picture of the famous Merlion statue with Marina Bay in the background at the well-known Merlion Park
Merlion Park
Explore the stunning Botanic Gardens of Singapore. Stroll through lush greenery and visit the spectacular National Orchid Garden
Botanic Gardens
