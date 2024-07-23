Heading 3

Sanjukta Chodhury

Travel

july 23, 2024

Best places to visit in Singapore

Admire the breathtaking skyline of Singapore while swimming in the infinity pool at the luxurious Marina Bay Sands hotel

Marina Bay Sands

Step into a futuristic dream at Gardens by the Bay. Wander through the enchanting Supertree Grove and the exotic blooms in the Flower Dome

Gardens by the Bay

Relax on pristine beaches and plan an exciting day at the Universal Studios on Sentosa Island 

Sentosa Island

Known for its diverse natural habitats and the magical Night Safari, Singapore Zoo is a must-visit for animal lovers and thrill-seekers

Singapore Zoo

A haven for shopaholics, Orchard Road has everything from luxury brand shops to trendy boutiques

Orchard Road

Dive into the vibrant culture of Chinatown, while savoring mouth-watering street food, and touring historic temples

Chinatown

A perfect mix of vibrant bars and waterfront restaurants, Clarke Quay is one of the best nightlife spots in Singapore

Clarke Quay

Immerse yourself in the dynamic colors and flavors of Little India. Savour delicious Indian cuisine and experience the vibrant cultural festivals

Little India

Take a picture of the famous Merlion statue with Marina Bay in the background at the well-known Merlion Park 

Merlion Park

Explore the stunning Botanic Gardens of Singapore. Stroll through lush greenery and visit the spectacular National Orchid Garden

Botanic Gardens

