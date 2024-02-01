Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
TRAVEL
FEBRUARY 01, 2024
Best places to visit in Udaipur
Begin your journey at the iconic City Palace, a magnificent complex of palaces, courtyards, and gardens. Marvel at the intricate architecture and enjoy panoramic views of Lake Pichola
City Palace
Image Source: Pixabay
Immerse yourself in the beauty of Udaipur by taking a boat ride on Lake Pichola. Admire the shimmering waters, picturesque islands, and the stunning backdrop of the Aravalli hills
Lake Pichola Boat Ride
Image Source: Pixabay
Sail to Jag Mandir, an island palace on Lake Pichola. Explore its gardens and historical structures while enjoying the tranquility of the lake surroundings
Jag Mandir
Image Source: Pixabay
Visit the Jagdish Temple, a significant Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Admire the finely carved pillars and intricate architecture that reflect the city's rich cultural heritage
Jagdish Temple
Image Source: Pixabay
Experience the serene beauty of Saheliyon Ki Bari, a historic garden adorned with fountains, kiosks, and marble elephants. This Garden of the Maidens is a peaceful retreat
Saheliyon Ki Bari
Image Source: Pixabay
Explore the scenic Fateh Sagar Lake, surrounded by hills and adorned with three islands. Take a boat ride to Nehru Park or simply enjoy the breathtaking views from the lakeside
Fateh Sagar Lake
Image Source: Pixabay
Witness the mesmerizing sunset at Ambrai Ghat, offering a postcard-perfect view of City Palace, Lake Pichola, and Jag Mandir. The soft hues of the setting sun create a magical atmosphere
Ambrai Ghat
Image Source: Pexels
Perched atop the Aravalli hills, the Monsoon Palace offers panoramic views of Udaipur. Visit during sunset to witness the city bathed in golden hues
Sajjangarh Palace (Monsoon Palace)
Image Source: Pexels
Immerse yourself in the rich cultural diversity of Rajasthan at Shilpgram. This rural arts and crafts complex showcases traditional architecture, crafts, and performances
Shilpgram
Image Source: Pexels
A historic mansion showcasing royal artifacts, costumes, and a captivating display of Mewar’s cultural heritage. Don’t miss the lively cultural performances in the evening
Bagore Ki Haveli
Image Source: Pixabay
