Raina Reyaz

TRAVEL

FEBRUARY 01, 2024

Best places to visit in Udaipur

Begin your journey at the iconic City Palace, a magnificent complex of palaces, courtyards, and gardens. Marvel at the intricate architecture and enjoy panoramic views of Lake Pichola

City Palace

Image Source: Pixabay

Immerse yourself in the beauty of Udaipur by taking a boat ride on Lake Pichola. Admire the shimmering waters, picturesque islands, and the stunning backdrop of the Aravalli hills

Lake Pichola Boat Ride

Image Source: Pixabay

Sail to Jag Mandir, an island palace on Lake Pichola. Explore its gardens and historical structures while enjoying the tranquility of the lake surroundings

Jag Mandir

Image Source: Pixabay

Visit the Jagdish Temple, a significant Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Admire the finely carved pillars and intricate architecture that reflect the city's rich cultural heritage

Jagdish Temple

Image Source: Pixabay

Experience the serene beauty of Saheliyon Ki Bari, a historic garden adorned with fountains, kiosks, and marble elephants. This Garden of the Maidens is a peaceful retreat

Saheliyon Ki Bari

Image Source: Pixabay

Explore the scenic Fateh Sagar Lake, surrounded by hills and adorned with three islands. Take a boat ride to Nehru Park or simply enjoy the breathtaking views from the lakeside

Fateh Sagar Lake

Image Source: Pixabay

Witness the mesmerizing sunset at Ambrai Ghat, offering a postcard-perfect view of City Palace, Lake Pichola, and Jag Mandir. The soft hues of the setting sun create a magical atmosphere

Ambrai Ghat

Image Source: Pexels

Perched atop the Aravalli hills, the Monsoon Palace offers panoramic views of Udaipur. Visit during sunset to witness the city bathed in golden hues

Sajjangarh Palace (Monsoon Palace)

Image Source: Pexels

Immerse yourself in the rich cultural diversity of Rajasthan at Shilpgram. This rural arts and crafts complex showcases traditional architecture, crafts, and performances

Shilpgram

Image Source: Pexels

A historic mansion showcasing royal artifacts, costumes, and a captivating display of Mewar’s cultural heritage. Don’t miss the lively cultural performances in the evening

Bagore Ki Haveli

Image Source: Pixabay

