Sanjukta Choudhury

 Travel

JUNE 26, 2024

Best Places to Visit in Utah


Experience stunning red rock formations, scenic hikes like Angels Landing, and the beautiful Emerald Pools

 Zion National Park

Marvel at the unique hoodoos, enjoy stargazing, and hike through the spectacular Bryce Amphitheater

 Bryce Canyon National Park

Discover over 2,000 natural stone arches, with iconic sights like Delicate Arch and the Landscape Arch

Arches National Park

Enjoy water activities like boating and kayaking, explore stunning canyons, and relax on beautiful sandy beaches

Lake Powell

Visit the impressive Utah State Capitol, the historic Temple Square, and the Great Salt Lake

 Salt Lake City

Adventure hub with access to Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, plus mountain biking and off-roading on slickrock trails

Moab

Ski at world-class resorts, enjoy the Sundance Film Festival, and explore the charming historic Main Street

Park City

Witness dramatic desert landscapes, the confluence of the Green and Colorado Rivers, and scenic drives like the White Rim Road

 Canyonlands National Park

Explore the largest island in the Great Salt Lake, see free-ranging bison, and hike to stunning viewpoints

Antelope Island State Park

Capitol Reef National Park

Discover the Waterpocket Fold, hike through colorful canyons, and enjoy the historic Fruita orchards

