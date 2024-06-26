Heading 3
Best Places to Visit in Utah
Experience stunning red rock formations, scenic hikes like Angels Landing, and the beautiful Emerald Pools
Zion National Park
Image: Freepik
Marvel at the unique hoodoos, enjoy stargazing, and hike through the spectacular Bryce Amphitheater
Image: Freepik
Bryce Canyon National Park
Discover over 2,000 natural stone arches, with iconic sights like Delicate Arch and the Landscape Arch
Image: Freepik
Arches National Park
Enjoy water activities like boating and kayaking, explore stunning canyons, and relax on beautiful sandy beaches
Lake Powell
Image: Freepik
Visit the impressive Utah State Capitol, the historic Temple Square, and the Great Salt Lake
Salt Lake City
Image: Freepik
Adventure hub with access to Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, plus mountain biking and off-roading on slickrock trails
Moab
Image: Freepik
Ski at world-class resorts, enjoy the Sundance Film Festival, and explore the charming historic Main Street
Park City
Image: Freepik
Witness dramatic desert landscapes, the confluence of the Green and Colorado Rivers, and scenic drives like the White Rim Road
Canyonlands National Park
Image: Freepik
Explore the largest island in the Great Salt Lake, see free-ranging bison, and hike to stunning viewpoints
Antelope Island State Park
Image: Freepik
Capitol Reef National Park
Image: Freepik
Discover the Waterpocket Fold, hike through colorful canyons, and enjoy the historic Fruita orchards
