Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Travel

may 30, 2024

Best Places to Visit in Uttar Pradesh

- Iconic symbol of love
- Stunning architecture and history

Taj Mahal, Agra

Image: Imdb

- Spiritual hub along the Ganges River
- Witness ancient rituals and Cuisines

 Varanasi

Image: Freepik

- City of Nawabs known for its rich heritage
- Explore historical monuments and delicious cuisine

 Lucknow

Image: Freepik

- Birthplace of Lord Rama
- Sacred sites and vibrant festivals

Ayodhya

Image: Freepik

- Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three holy rivers
- Site of the Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering

 Allahabad (Prayagraj)

Image: Freepik

- Associated with the life of Lord Krishna
- Temples, ashrams, and colorful festivities

Mathura and Vrindavan

Image: Freepik

- UNESCO World Heritage Site
- Mughal architectural marvel

Fatehpur Sikri

Image: Freepik

- Where Buddha delivered his first sermon
- Ancient Buddhist ruins and peaceful ambiance

Sarnath

Image: Freepik

- Wildlife sanctuary in the Terai region
- Home to tigers, elephants, and rare bird species

Dudhwa National Park

Image: Freepik

- Industrial city with historical significance
- Visit Allen Forest Zoo and the Kanpur Memorial Church

 Kanpur

Image: Freepik

Images used are for illustration purposes only

Note

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here