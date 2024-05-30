Heading 3
Best Places to Visit in Uttar Pradesh
- Iconic symbol of love
- Stunning architecture and history
Taj Mahal, Agra
- Spiritual hub along the Ganges River
- Witness ancient rituals and Cuisines
Varanasi
- City of Nawabs known for its rich heritage
- Explore historical monuments and delicious cuisine
Lucknow
- Birthplace of Lord Rama
- Sacred sites and vibrant festivals
Ayodhya
- Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three holy rivers
- Site of the Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering
Allahabad (Prayagraj)
- Associated with the life of Lord Krishna
- Temples, ashrams, and colorful festivities
Mathura and Vrindavan
- UNESCO World Heritage Site
- Mughal architectural marvel
Fatehpur Sikri
- Where Buddha delivered his first sermon
- Ancient Buddhist ruins and peaceful ambiance
Sarnath
- Wildlife sanctuary in the Terai region
- Home to tigers, elephants, and rare bird species
Dudhwa National Park
- Industrial city with historical significance
- Visit Allen Forest Zoo and the Kanpur Memorial Church
Kanpur
