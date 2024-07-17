Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

 Travel

july 17, 2024

Best places to visit near Ahmedabad

Explore the historic Sabarmati Ashram, the iconic place where Mahatma Gandhi lived, and from where he led India's freedom movement 

Sabarmati Ashram

Image: Freepik

Experience an exciting day at Kankaria Lake with a wide variety of recreational activities for both adults and kids

 Kankaria Lake

Image: Freepik

Stroll along the scenic Sabarmati Riverfront and sit by the bank for some relaxing time 

Sabarmati Riverfront

Image: Freepik

Visit the Modhera Sun Temple, an ancient architectural landmark dedicated to the Sun God 

Modhera Sun Temple

Image: Freepik

Witness the beautiful architecture of Adalaj Stepwell, a five-story deep ancient stepwell featuring stunning Indo-Islamic artistry

Adalaj Stepwell

Image: Freepik

Experience the tranquility of Thol Lake, a peaceful retreat from the city rush, perfect for activities like bird-watching

Image: Freepik

Thol Lake

Explore Rani ki Vav in Patan, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its intricate architecture and historic sculptures

Rani ki Vav

Image: Freepik

Explore the famous Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, known for its spiritual ambiance and stunning architecture 

Akshardham Temple

Image: Freepik

Witness a variety of migratory birds at Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary, a perfect spot for bird watchers and nature lovers

 Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary

Image: Freepik

Explore the ancient city of Lothal, a famous landmark offering insights into Indus Valley civilization architecture and city planning 

 Lothal

Image: Freepik

