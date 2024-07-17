Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
july 17, 2024
Best places to visit near Ahmedabad
Explore the historic Sabarmati Ashram, the iconic place where Mahatma Gandhi lived, and from where he led India's freedom movement
Sabarmati Ashram
Image: Freepik
Experience an exciting day at Kankaria Lake with a wide variety of recreational activities for both adults and kids
Kankaria Lake
Image: Freepik
Stroll along the scenic Sabarmati Riverfront and sit by the bank for some relaxing time
Sabarmati Riverfront
Image: Freepik
Visit the Modhera Sun Temple, an ancient architectural landmark dedicated to the Sun God
Modhera Sun Temple
Image: Freepik
Witness the beautiful architecture of Adalaj Stepwell, a five-story deep ancient stepwell featuring stunning Indo-Islamic artistry
Adalaj Stepwell
Image: Freepik
Experience the tranquility of Thol Lake, a peaceful retreat from the city rush, perfect for activities like bird-watching
Image: Freepik
Thol Lake
Explore Rani ki Vav in Patan, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its intricate architecture and historic sculptures
Rani ki Vav
Image: Freepik
Explore the famous Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, known for its spiritual ambiance and stunning architecture
Akshardham Temple
Image: Freepik
Witness a variety of migratory birds at Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary, a perfect spot for bird watchers and nature lovers
Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary
Image: Freepik
Explore the ancient city of Lothal, a famous landmark offering insights into Indus Valley civilization architecture and city planning
Lothal
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.