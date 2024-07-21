Heading 3

Best Places to Visit Near Pune in Monsoon

A popular hill station with lush green landscapes, waterfalls, and the famous Tiger Point

Lonavala

Image: Freepik

Known for its scenic beauty, valleys, waterfalls, and trekking trails

 Khandala

Image: Freepik

A planned city with picturesque views, lakefronts, and adventure activities

Lavasa

Image: Freepik

A quaint hill station with no vehicles allowed, offering serene trails and viewpoints

Matheran

Image: Freepik

A peaceful spot with a large dam, surrounded by hills, and ideal for picnics

Mulshi Dam

Image: Freepik

A historic fort accessible via trekking, offering panoramic views of the Western Ghats

Image: Freepik

Rajmachi Fort

A mountain pass with stunning waterfalls, dense forests, and scenic views

Tamhini Ghat

Image: Freepik

A spiritual and trekking destination, home to the famous Bhimashankar Temple and wildlife sanctuary

 Bhimashankar

Image: Freepik

A tranquil village with lakes, waterfalls, and the majestic Mount Kalsubai

Bhandardara

Image: Freepik

A serene hill station known for its scenic views, strawberry farms, and Table Land plateau

Panchgani

Image: Freepik

