Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
july 21, 2024
Best Places to Visit Near Pune in Monsoon
A popular hill station with lush green landscapes, waterfalls, and the famous Tiger Point
Lonavala
Image: Freepik
Known for its scenic beauty, valleys, waterfalls, and trekking trails
Khandala
Image: Freepik
A planned city with picturesque views, lakefronts, and adventure activities
Image: Freepik
A quaint hill station with no vehicles allowed, offering serene trails and viewpoints
Matheran
Image: Freepik
A peaceful spot with a large dam, surrounded by hills, and ideal for picnics
Mulshi Dam
Image: Freepik
A historic fort accessible via trekking, offering panoramic views of the Western Ghats
Image: Freepik
Rajmachi Fort
A mountain pass with stunning waterfalls, dense forests, and scenic views
Tamhini Ghat
Image: Freepik
A spiritual and trekking destination, home to the famous Bhimashankar Temple and wildlife sanctuary
Bhimashankar
Image: Freepik
A tranquil village with lakes, waterfalls, and the majestic Mount Kalsubai
Bhandardara
Image: Freepik
A serene hill station known for its scenic views, strawberry farms, and Table Land plateau
Panchgani
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.