Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

JANUARY 06, 2024

Best Post-wedding stress busters to do

Join a fitness class or go for runs together. Exercise releases endorphins and helps reduce stress

Exercise Together

Image Source: Shutterstock

Start a joint project, like a scrapbook project of wedding memories or home improvement tasks. It's a productive way to spend time together and create more shared experiences

Creative Projects

Image Source: Shutterstock

Experiment with new recipes or cook your favourite meal together. It's a fun way to unwind and bond over delicious food

Cook Together

Image Source: Shutterstock

Escape the post-wedding chaos with a short, relaxing getaway. Recharge your batteries and enjoy some quality time together

Plan a Mini-Moon

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram 

Create a calming atmosphere by experimenting with essential oils and aromatherapy in your home. Scents like lavender, chamomile, or sandalwood can be used in diffusers or as part of a relaxing bath to soothe the mind and body

Image Source: Shutterstock

Aromatherapy Home Ritual

Engage in a sound bath session, at home using online resources. The resonating sounds from instruments like singing bowls or gongs can deeply relax the mind and body, reducing stress and enhancing emotional connection

Sound Bath Sessions

Image Source: Shutterstock

Set aside time for just the two of you. Go out for a romantic dinner or enjoy a cozy night at home

Enjoy a date night

Image Source: Shutterstock

Organize gatherings or get-togethers to celebrate your union and create new memories together

Spend time with friends and family

Image Source: Shutterstock

Laugh it out

Image Source: Shutterstock

Watch comedy shows or funny movies that will make you laugh and bring joy to your day

Hit the road and explore the beautiful countryside or coastline around you

Take a scenic drive

Image Source: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here