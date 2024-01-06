Best Post-wedding stress busters to do

Join a fitness class or go for runs together. Exercise releases endorphins and helps reduce stress
Exercise Together
Start a joint project, like a scrapbook project of wedding memories or home improvement tasks. It's a productive way to spend time together and create more shared experiences
Creative Projects
Experiment with new recipes or cook your favourite meal together. It's a fun way to unwind and bond over delicious food
Cook Together
Escape the post-wedding chaos with a short, relaxing getaway. Recharge your batteries and enjoy some quality time together
Plan a Mini-Moon
Create a calming atmosphere by experimenting with essential oils and aromatherapy in your home. Scents like lavender, chamomile, or sandalwood can be used in diffusers or as part of a relaxing bath to soothe the mind and body
Aromatherapy Home Ritual
Engage in a sound bath session, at home using online resources. The resonating sounds from instruments like singing bowls or gongs can deeply relax the mind and body, reducing stress and enhancing emotional connection
Sound Bath Sessions
Set aside time for just the two of you. Go out for a romantic dinner or enjoy a cozy night at home
Enjoy a date night
Organize gatherings or get-togethers to celebrate your union and create new memories together
Spend time with friends and family
Laugh it out
Watch comedy shows or funny movies that will make you laugh and bring joy to your day
Hit the road and explore the beautiful countryside or coastline around you