Aditi Singh
lifestyle
may 17, 2024
Best Quotes by George Orwell
“Perhaps one did not want to be loved so much as to be understood”
“Who controls the past controls the future.
Who controls the present controls the past”
“In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act”
“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength”
“Every generation imagines itself to be more intelligent than the one that went before it, and wiser than the one that comes after it”
“The best books... are those that tell you what you know already”
“The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history”
“If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face for ever”
“We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness”
“Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind”
