Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
December 21, 2023
Best quotes for book lovers
A room without books is like a body without a soul - Marcus Tullius Cicero
A book is a dream that you hold in your hand - Neil Gaiman
I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a good book - J.K. Rowling
I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library - Jorge Luis Borges
There is no friend as loyal as a book - Ernest Hemingway
Books are a uniquely portable magic - Stephen King
Books are mirrors: you only see in them what you already have inside you - Carlos Ruiz Zafón
A book is the only place in which you can examine a fragile thought without breaking it - Edward P. Morgan
The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go - Dr. Seuss
The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read - Mark Twain
