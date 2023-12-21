Heading 3

Best quotes for book lovers

A room without books is like a body without a soul - Marcus Tullius Cicero

A book is a dream that you hold in your hand - Neil Gaiman

I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a good book - J.K. Rowling

I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library - Jorge Luis Borges

There is no friend as loyal as a book - Ernest Hemingway

Books are a uniquely portable magic - Stephen King

Books are mirrors: you only see in them what you already have inside you - Carlos Ruiz Zafón

A book is the only place in which you can examine a fragile thought without breaking it - Edward P. Morgan

The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go - Dr. Seuss

The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read - Mark Twain

