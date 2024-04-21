Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 21, 2024

Best Quotes of Fyodor Dostoevsky

“To go wrong in one's own way is better than to go right in someone else's”

#1

Image Source: pixabay

“I say let the world go to hell, but I should always have my tea”

#2

Image Source: pixabay

“Man only likes to count his troubles; he doesn't calculate his happiness”

#3

Image Source:  pixabay

“The soul is healed by being with children”

#4

Image Source:  pixabay

“It takes something more than intelligence to act intelligently”

Image Source: pixabay

#5

“But how could you live and have no story to tell?”

#6

Image Source: pixabay

“Taking a new step, uttering a new word, is what people fear most”

#7

Image Source: pixabay

#8

Image Source: pixabay

“To love someone means to see them as God intended them”

#9

Image Source: pixabay

“Nothing in this world is harder than speaking the truth, nothing easier than flattery”

#10

Image Source: pixabay

“The mystery of human existence lies not in just staying alive, but in finding something to live for”

