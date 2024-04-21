Heading 3
APRIL 21, 2024
Best Quotes of Fyodor Dostoevsky
“To go wrong in one's own way is better than to go right in someone else's”
“I say let the world go to hell, but I should always have my tea”
“Man only likes to count his troubles; he doesn't calculate his happiness”
“It takes something more than intelligence to act intelligently”
“But how could you live and have no story to tell?”
“Taking a new step, uttering a new word, is what people fear most”
“To love someone means to see them as God intended them”
“Nothing in this world is harder than speaking the truth, nothing easier than flattery”
“The mystery of human existence lies not in just staying alive, but in finding something to live for”
