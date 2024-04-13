Heading 3

Aditi Singh

APRIL 13, 2024

Best South Asian Recipes To Gorge

A rich Indian dish; with mutton cooked slowly in a spicy curry; it is often served with rumali roti or rice. You will fall in love with this dish!

Rogan Josh

An Indonesian Dish; basically is a fried rice recipe sauteed in sweet soy sauce, garlic, tamarind and prawns 

Nasi Goreng 

A bowl of hot simmering Vietnamese noodle soup; with added vegetable stew, herbs and spices along with chicken pieces and sprouts; nutritious and tasty!

Pho 

A Thai stir-fried noodle dish made with rice noodles, eggs, tofu, shrimp, or chicken, and flavored with fish sauce, garlic and lime; a filling and delicious dinner recipe!

Pad Thai

We all are familiar with these toothsome steamed balls of happiness! It is a famous dish of Nepal, Bhutan, India and Tibet

Momo 

Similar to Indian Roti, this Malaysian flatbread is kneaded and flattened repeatedly before cooking it

Roti Canai 

A Sri Lankan dish made from a batter created with fermented rice flour and coconut milk and cooked like Dosa!

Hoppers

Maldivian Fish Curry 

A traditional dish from the Maldives made with chunks of fish; often tuna, cooked in a rich and flavorful curry sauce

Banh Mi

A Vietnamese sandwich consisting of a baguette filled with various ingredients like grilled, pickled vegetables, cilantro, and chili; indeed a delectable snack

A hearty Tibetan noodle soup popular in the Himalayan regions of India, Nepal, and Bhutan, made with vegetables, meat, and noodles in a flavorful and nutritious broth; a filling bowl of toothsome-ness

Thukpa

