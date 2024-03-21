Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

MARCH 21, 2024

Best spots to visit in Andhra Pradesh

Famous for the sacred Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, one of the richest pilgrimage centers in the world

Tirupati

Known for its beaches like Ramakrishna Beach and Rishikonda Beach, as well as the INS Kursura Submarine Museum and Kailasagiri Hill Park

Visakhapatnam (Vizag)

The proposed capital city of Andhra Pradesh features the impressive Amaravati Stupa, an ancient Buddhist site

Amaravati

Home to the Kanaka Durga Temple and Undavalli Caves, and a gateway to the famous Krishna River

Vijayawada

A picturesque hill station offering stunning landscapes, coffee plantations, tribal culture, and the scenic Araku Valley Railway

Araku Valley

Known for its historical significance, particularly the Kondavid Fort, and also famous for its fiery Guntur chilies

Guntur

Situated on the Coromandel Coast, known for its beaches like Hope Island and Uppada Beach, as well as the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

Kakinada

Famous for the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and the Penchalakona Temple, as well as the beautiful Pulicat Lake

Nellore

Known for the ancient Srikalahasti Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, famous for its architecture and religious significance

Srikalahasti

Renowned for the Panakala Narasimha Swamy Temple atop Mangalagiri Hill, offering panoramic views of the surrounding plains

Mangalagiri

