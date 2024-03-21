Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 21, 2024
Best spots to visit in Andhra Pradesh
Famous for the sacred Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, one of the richest pilgrimage centers in the world
Tirupati
Image Source: Pexels
Known for its beaches like Ramakrishna Beach and Rishikonda Beach, as well as the INS Kursura Submarine Museum and Kailasagiri Hill Park
Visakhapatnam (Vizag)
Image Source: Pexels
The proposed capital city of Andhra Pradesh features the impressive Amaravati Stupa, an ancient Buddhist site
Amaravati
Image Source: Pexels
Home to the Kanaka Durga Temple and Undavalli Caves, and a gateway to the famous Krishna River
Vijayawada
Image Source: Pexels
A picturesque hill station offering stunning landscapes, coffee plantations, tribal culture, and the scenic Araku Valley Railway
Araku Valley
Image Source: Pexels
Known for its historical significance, particularly the Kondavid Fort, and also famous for its fiery Guntur chilies
Guntur
Image Source: Pexels
Situated on the Coromandel Coast, known for its beaches like Hope Island and Uppada Beach, as well as the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary
Kakinada
Image Source: Pexels
Famous for the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and the Penchalakona Temple, as well as the beautiful Pulicat Lake
Nellore
Image Source: Pexels
Known for the ancient Srikalahasti Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, famous for its architecture and religious significance
Srikalahasti
Image Source: Pexels
Renowned for the Panakala Narasimha Swamy Temple atop Mangalagiri Hill, offering panoramic views of the surrounding plains
Mangalagiri
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.