Aditi Singh

Travel

june 16, 2024

Best Spots To Visit In Ranthambore 

The most famous spot of Ranthambore; this national park houses Bengal tigers and other rare flora and fauna species 

Ranthambore National Park

Image: Pexels

A UNESCO World Heritage Site; this fort is an important historical landmark of Rajasthan 

Ranthambore Fort

Image: Pexels

An ideal place for photography; you can also spot crocodiles amongst other species 

 Padam Talao

Image: Pexels

Known for its stunning architectural prowess, this is said to be an old hunting lodge paced amidst a serene ambience

 Jogi Mahal

Image: Pexels

Again a historically relevant spot; surrounded by dense forests; tiger sightings are common here

Raj Bagh Ruins

Image: Pexels

A tranquil atmosphere; offering lesurely strolls and other activities such as bird watching 

Image: Pexels

 Malik Talao 

A pristine lake; known for a serene environment to offer relaxation amidst nature

 Rajbagh Talao 

Image: Pexels

This place experiences the visit of various migratory birds in winters which creates a beautiful sight

 Surwal Lake 

Image: Pexels

You can experience safari rides in this rocky terrain and spot various species; an ideal spot for adventure enthusiasts 

 Kachida Valley

Image: Pexels

Plan your next vacation to Ranthambore and visit these interesting and fun sites! 

 When Are You Planning? 

Image: Pexels

