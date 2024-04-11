Heading 3

Aditi Singh

april 11, 2024

Best Spring Onion Dishes To Try

Much similar to Uttapam, chopped spring onions are mixed with flour batter of your preference, fried and then devoured 

Spring Onion Pancakes

Image Source: Pexels

Stir-fried onions with other vegetables or protein for a simple yet flavorful side dish; it’s literally made in a few minutes!

Stir-fried spring onions

Image Source: Pexels

Chopped Spring onions and Vegetable broth cooked slowly along with a few spices; making up for a healthful bowl of soup

Spring Onion Soup

Image Source: Pexels

Your omelette will be a colorful delight when green onions will be mixed with the white egg batter; indeed  a tasty dish 

Omelette

Image Source: Pexels

Chopped Spring onions coated with chockpea batter and then deep fried; you’ll be craving this every evening once you try this snack!

Spring onion fritters

Image Source: Pexels

This dish is often used as a garnish or side dish but is extremely delectable because of its smokey taste 

Image Source: Pexels

Grilled Spring Onions

Simple stir fried spring onions sauteed with boiled noodles along with some spices, soy sauce and vinegar; indeed a scrumptious dinner option!

Spring Onion Noodles

Image Source: Pexels

Fresh salsa made with diced spring onions, tomatoes,coriander, lime juice, and chilies, ideal for dipping with fritters or as a side dish with Pulao 

Spring onion salsa

Image Source: Pexels

An English Breakfast Option; Diced potatoes cooked with spring onions until crispy and golden brown. A tasty, healthy and wholesome brunch dish!

Spring onion and potato hash

Image Source: Pexels

It is hence proved that spring onions are versatile; Try these recipes at home and enjoy these 9 tasty dishes 

Image Source: Pexels

