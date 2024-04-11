Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 11, 2024
Best Spring Onion Dishes To Try
Much similar to Uttapam, chopped spring onions are mixed with flour batter of your preference, fried and then devoured
Spring Onion Pancakes
Image Source: Pexels
Stir-fried onions with other vegetables or protein for a simple yet flavorful side dish; it’s literally made in a few minutes!
Stir-fried spring onions
Image Source: Pexels
Chopped Spring onions and Vegetable broth cooked slowly along with a few spices; making up for a healthful bowl of soup
Spring Onion Soup
Image Source: Pexels
Your omelette will be a colorful delight when green onions will be mixed with the white egg batter; indeed a tasty dish
Omelette
Image Source: Pexels
Chopped Spring onions coated with chockpea batter and then deep fried; you’ll be craving this every evening once you try this snack!
Spring onion fritters
Image Source: Pexels
This dish is often used as a garnish or side dish but is extremely delectable because of its smokey taste
Image Source: Pexels
Grilled Spring Onions
Simple stir fried spring onions sauteed with boiled noodles along with some spices, soy sauce and vinegar; indeed a scrumptious dinner option!
Spring Onion Noodles
Image Source: Pexels
Fresh salsa made with diced spring onions, tomatoes,coriander, lime juice, and chilies, ideal for dipping with fritters or as a side dish with Pulao
Spring onion salsa
Image Source: Pexels
An English Breakfast Option; Diced potatoes cooked with spring onions until crispy and golden brown. A tasty, healthy and wholesome brunch dish!
Spring onion and potato hash
Image Source: Pexels
It is hence proved that spring onions are versatile; Try these recipes at home and enjoy these 9 tasty dishes
Image Source: Pexels
