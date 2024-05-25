Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 25, 2024
Best Summer Foods To Try In India
Feeling dehydrated? Then prepare a bowl of delicious fruit chaat with your favorite fruits and top it with chaat masala
Fruit chaat
Image Source: Freepik
Skip the regular samosa, and opt for a dahi samosa chaat made with mashed samosas, and mixed with spices, sev, pomegranate, dahi, and dhania
Dahi Samosa Chaat
Image Source: Freepik
This popular dish made with deep-fried lentil dumplings, dipped in thick yogurt, and mixed with spices, is the best summer food
Dahi Bhalle
Image Source: Freepik
Beat the heat with your favorite pani puri served with stuffing, and dipped in spicy and sweet chutney
Pani Puri
Image Source: Freepik
This India’s favorite ice cream prepared with milk, sugar, saffron, and cardamom, is best to keep you cool
Image Source: Freepik
Kulfi
This famous summer drink made with raw mangoes, sugar, and spices, is perfect to keep you hydrated
Aam Panna
Image Source: Freepik
Try this delicious drink made with thick milk and added sugar, flavored with saffron or cardamom, cornstarch-made vermicelli noodles dipped in rose syrups, and sabja seeds
Rabdi falooda
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy this Indian rice pudding prepared with ground rice, sugar, milk, saffron, and cardamom
Phirni
Image Source: Freepik
Dahi Kebab
Image Source: Freepik
This yummy and must-try dahi kebabs are prepared with hung curd and paneer, perfect to give freshness to your body
Make something quick and refreshing like South Indian Curd rice, with rice and curd, topped with curry leaves, green chilies, and mustard seeds
South Indian Curd Rice
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.