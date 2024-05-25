Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 25, 2024

Best Summer Foods To Try In India

Feeling dehydrated? Then prepare a bowl of delicious fruit chaat with your favorite fruits and top it with chaat masala

Fruit chaat

Image Source: Freepik

Skip the regular samosa, and opt for a dahi samosa chaat made with mashed samosas, and mixed with spices, sev, pomegranate, dahi, and dhania

Dahi Samosa Chaat

Image Source: Freepik

This popular dish made with deep-fried lentil dumplings, dipped in thick yogurt, and mixed with spices, is the best summer food

Dahi Bhalle

Image Source: Freepik

Beat the heat with your favorite pani puri served with stuffing, and dipped in spicy and sweet chutney

Pani Puri

Image Source: Freepik

This India’s favorite ice cream prepared with milk, sugar, saffron, and cardamom, is best to keep you cool

Image Source: Freepik

Kulfi

This famous summer drink made with raw mangoes, sugar, and spices, is perfect to keep you hydrated

Aam Panna

Image Source: Freepik

Try this delicious drink made with thick milk and added sugar, flavored with saffron or cardamom, cornstarch-made vermicelli noodles dipped in rose syrups, and sabja seeds

Rabdi falooda

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy this Indian rice pudding prepared with ground rice, sugar, milk, saffron, and cardamom

Phirni

Image Source: Freepik

Dahi Kebab

Image Source: Freepik

This yummy and must-try dahi kebabs are prepared with hung curd and paneer, perfect to give freshness to your body

Make something quick and refreshing like South Indian Curd rice, with rice and curd, topped with curry leaves, green chilies, and mustard seeds

South Indian Curd Rice

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here