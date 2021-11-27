Best tips for everyday makeup

Primer to make things last

Applying a primer will extend the life of your everyday makeup

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Foundation before concealer

To level up your daily makeup, try applying your foundation before concealer

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Foundation for a smooth base

A layer of foundation will not only create a smooth base but also minimise redness, if any

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Conceal redness under your eyes

To brighten your under-eye area, apply concealer in a triangular shape to fully conceal it

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Primer for smoother eyes

For further eye makeup application, use a primer on your lids to make things smoother

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Use primer on the eyelids

Once your eyelids are primed, add a touch of deeper brown shade in your crease for some depth

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Highlight brow bone

Follow it up with a swipe of a lighter shade along your brow bone to create a highlighted effect

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Define eyebrows

Since everyday makeup focuses on highlighting your facial features, ensure that your brows are defined with a mascara

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Apply mascara

To add some volume to your eyes, top them off with a couple of coats of volumising mascara

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Finish off with a matte lip shade

To round off your natural everyday look, complete your makeup with a matte lipstick

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

