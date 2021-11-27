Best tips for everyday makeup
BEAUTY
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
NOV 27, 2021
Primer to make things last
Applying a primer will extend the life of your everyday makeup
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Foundation before concealer
To level up your daily makeup, try applying your foundation before concealer
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Foundation for a smooth base
A layer of foundation will not only create a smooth base but also minimise redness, if any
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Conceal redness under your eyes
To brighten your under-eye area, apply concealer in a triangular shape to fully conceal it
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Primer for smoother eyes
For further eye makeup application, use a primer on your lids to make things smoother
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Use primer on the eyelids
Once your eyelids are primed, add a touch of deeper brown shade in your crease for some depth
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Highlight brow bone
Follow it up with a swipe of a lighter shade along your brow bone to create a highlighted effect
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Define eyebrows
Since everyday makeup focuses on highlighting your facial features, ensure that your brows are defined with a mascara
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Apply mascara
To add some volume to your eyes, top them off with a couple of coats of volumising mascara
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Finish off with a matte lip shade
To round off your natural everyday look, complete your makeup with a matte lipstick
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tara Sutaria’s best looks in co-ords