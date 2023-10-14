Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 15, 2023

Best tourist attractions in the world

It is the epicenter of iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower. The city also reflects glamor and shimmering illustrations

Paris

Image Source: Pexels 

Known for the world’s highest skyscraper, the city has many more amazing spots to visit. Dubai also has rich events that you can attend

Dubai

Image Source: Pexels 

If you love exploring ancient stuff, the city is for you. The Colosseum in Rome is an enduring symbol of ancient grandeur

Rome

Image Source: Pexels 

The capital of Spain is famous for Plaza Mayor and Madrid’s Art Triangle. You can also visit the Royal Palace to dive into the Spanish royalties

Madrid

Image Source: Pexels 

This Italian city has an ecstatic feel and is one of the most picturesque cities in the country

Venice

Image Source: Pexels 

This place is popular for its serene beaches! And if you love being surrounded by nature, Maldives is a must-visit for you

Maldives

Image Source: Pexels 

It's a heaven for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike. Each corner of the island offers unique experiences from dancing to partying

New Zealand

Image Source: Pexels 

Costa Rica, a gem situated between two oceans, is synonymous with an abundance of natural beauty

Costa Rica

Image Source: Pexels 

Known as the ‘City of Dreams’, Mumbai has a blend of colonial architecture and modern high-rises

Mumbai

Image Source: Pexels 

One can just define the city with three words: culture, harmony, and style. It has a modern touch while embracing its old traditions

Barcelona

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here