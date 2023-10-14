Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 15, 2023
Best tourist attractions in the world
It is the epicenter of iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower. The city also reflects glamor and shimmering illustrations
Paris
Image Source: Pexels
Known for the world’s highest skyscraper, the city has many more amazing spots to visit. Dubai also has rich events that you can attend
Dubai
Image Source: Pexels
If you love exploring ancient stuff, the city is for you. The Colosseum in Rome is an enduring symbol of ancient grandeur
Rome
Image Source: Pexels
The capital of Spain is famous for Plaza Mayor and Madrid’s Art Triangle. You can also visit the Royal Palace to dive into the Spanish royalties
Madrid
Image Source: Pexels
This Italian city has an ecstatic feel and is one of the most picturesque cities in the country
Venice
Image Source: Pexels
This place is popular for its serene beaches! And if you love being surrounded by nature, Maldives is a must-visit for you
Maldives
Image Source: Pexels
It's a heaven for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike. Each corner of the island offers unique experiences from dancing to partying
New Zealand
Image Source: Pexels
Costa Rica, a gem situated between two oceans, is synonymous with an abundance of natural beauty
Costa Rica
Image Source: Pexels
Known as the ‘City of Dreams’, Mumbai has a blend of colonial architecture and modern high-rises
Mumbai
Image Source: Pexels
One can just define the city with three words: culture, harmony, and style. It has a modern touch while embracing its old traditions
Barcelona
Image Source: Pexels
