MARCH 21, 2024

Best Trekking spots in Kerala 

Known for its lush tea plantations, Munnar offers various trekking trails amidst beautiful landscapes and misty hills

Munnar

Image: Pexels

This region is dotted with dense forests, waterfalls, and peaks like Chembra Peak, making it ideal for trekking enthusiasts

Wayanad

Image: Pexels

Located near Thiruvananthapuram, Ponmudi is famous for its scenic beauty and diverse flora and fauna, offering excellent trekking opportunities

Ponmudi

Image: Pexels

This is Kerala's second-highest peak and is surrounded by Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary, providing a challenging yet rewarding trekking experience

Agasthyakoodam

Image: Pexels

Trekking through this pristine wilderness allows you to explore the rich biodiversity of the beautiful landscape 

Silent Valley National Park

Image: Pexels

Trekking through Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary offers opportunities to spot various wildlife species like elephants, sambar deer, and even tigers in their natural habitat

Periyar Tiger Reserve

Image: Pexels

Located near Meppady in Wayanad, Chembra Peak is famous for its heart-shaped lake and panoramic views of the surrounding valleys, making it a popular trekking destination

Chembra Peak

Image: Pexels

This picturesque hill station offers serene trekking trails through lush green meadows, pine forests, and cascading waterfalls, providing tranquil experience for trekkers

Vagamon

Image: Pexels

Nestled in Western Ghats, Peerumedu is known for its spice plantations, rolling hills, and trekking trails that lead to scenic viewpoints like Parunthumpara and Grampi

Peerumedu

Image: Pexels

Rajamala, near Munnar, offers trekking opportunities amidst tea gardens, shola forests, and rocky terrains, providing glimpses of unique flora and fauna

Rajamalai

Image: Pexels

