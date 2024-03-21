Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 21, 2024
Best Trekking spots in Kerala
Known for its lush tea plantations, Munnar offers various trekking trails amidst beautiful landscapes and misty hills
Munnar
Image: Pexels
This region is dotted with dense forests, waterfalls, and peaks like Chembra Peak, making it ideal for trekking enthusiasts
Wayanad
Image: Pexels
Located near Thiruvananthapuram, Ponmudi is famous for its scenic beauty and diverse flora and fauna, offering excellent trekking opportunities
Ponmudi
Image: Pexels
This is Kerala's second-highest peak and is surrounded by Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary, providing a challenging yet rewarding trekking experience
Agasthyakoodam
Image: Pexels
Trekking through this pristine wilderness allows you to explore the rich biodiversity of the beautiful landscape
Silent Valley National Park
Image: Pexels
Trekking through Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary offers opportunities to spot various wildlife species like elephants, sambar deer, and even tigers in their natural habitat
Periyar Tiger Reserve
Image: Pexels
Located near Meppady in Wayanad, Chembra Peak is famous for its heart-shaped lake and panoramic views of the surrounding valleys, making it a popular trekking destination
Chembra Peak
Image: Pexels
This picturesque hill station offers serene trekking trails through lush green meadows, pine forests, and cascading waterfalls, providing tranquil experience for trekkers
Vagamon
Image: Pexels
Nestled in Western Ghats, Peerumedu is known for its spice plantations, rolling hills, and trekking trails that lead to scenic viewpoints like Parunthumpara and Grampi
Peerumedu
Image: Pexels
Rajamala, near Munnar, offers trekking opportunities amidst tea gardens, shola forests, and rocky terrains, providing glimpses of unique flora and fauna
Rajamalai
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.